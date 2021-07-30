Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

Carol Ann Navara, 77

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Ann Navara, 77, of Marshalltown, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the comfort of her own home while under the care of Iowa River Hospice. Graveside funeral services for Carol will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2nd at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be directed in Carol’s name to the Animal Rescue League or her family. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call (641) 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Carol and her family.

