Reason for Oujiri firing disclosed

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImproper disbursements after a change in the state payroll system resulted in the firing of former Iowa Veterans Home Commandant Timon Oujiri in May. Officials with the governor’s office met with Oujiri on May 4 to discuss concerns and during the meeting Oujiri acknowledged he had been overpaid since the summer of 2019. He noticed the overpayment at the end of July and did nothing to resolve the issue, but said he was “too embarrassed” to talk about the overpayments and he “thought about calling, but didn’t.”

Times-Republican

Fired IVH commandant claims he offered to return overpayments

The lawyer representing the former Iowa Veterans Home commandant fired this year is claiming a “misstatement” was made in the state auditor’s report released Thursday. Timon Oujiri was fired by Gov. Kim Reynolds last May and she had not answered any questions or provided a reason why. A special report from the state auditor’s office released Thursday detailing a special investigation of IVH alleges Oujiri collected a total of $105,412.85 in excess wages and benefits between June 2019 and April 2021 following a change in the state payroll system.
