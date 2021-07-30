Reason for Oujiri firing disclosed

Improper disbursements after a change in the state payroll system resulted in the firing of former Iowa Veterans Home Commandant Timon Oujiri in May. Officials with the governor’s office met with Oujiri on May 4 to discuss concerns and during the meeting Oujiri acknowledged he had been overpaid since the summer of 2019. He noticed the overpayment at the end of July and did nothing to resolve the issue, but said he was “too embarrassed” to talk about the overpayments and he “thought about calling, but didn’t.”