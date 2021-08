In its July 9 Monetary Policy Report, the Federal Reserve tells us not to worry about inflation. “Some of the strength in recent 12-month inflation readings reflects the comparison of current prices with prices that sank at the onset of the pandemic as households curtailed spending—a transitory result of ‘base effects.’ More lasting but likely still temporary upward pressure on inflation has come from prices for goods experiencing supply chain bottlenecks, such as motor vehicles and appliances,” the report states.