From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Day 2 of 2021 Training camp

Before Sean McVay became coach of the Rams, he and receiver DeSean Jackson spent time together in Washington. Five years later, they’re together again. “He’s does,” McVay told reporters on Thursday. “It’s unbelievable. I mean, this guy, he’s a freak. For him to be able to sustain that level of speed. I mean, even when you just look at some of the data, it shows even last year after he came back from the ankle injury, one of the fastest speeds when he catches the long touchdown against the Cowboys late in the year, I want to say it was a couple days after Christmas. He’s a special player. I’ve really enjoyed being back with him again. He definitely looks like the same DeSean that I’ve seen.”