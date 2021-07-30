Cancel
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Day 2 of 2021 Training camp

By Stu Jackson
therams.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each met with local media Thursday following the second practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the subtle things that make quarterback Matthew Stafford great (Kupp), the secondary (Ramsey), Darrell Henderson Jr.'s workload (McVay) and more.

Matthew Stafford
John Key
#American Football
