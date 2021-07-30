From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Day 2 of 2021 Training camp
IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each met with local media Thursday following the second practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the subtle things that make quarterback Matthew Stafford great (Kupp), the secondary (Ramsey), Darrell Henderson Jr.'s workload (McVay) and more.www.therams.com
Comments / 0