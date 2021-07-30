Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena County, MI

POLICE BLOTTER: Conservation officers respond to pedestrian injury, slow-speed chase, errant pig

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Recent actions by law enforcement agencies in Northeast Michigan. This has been only lightly edited. COs Sidney Collins and Dan Liestenfeltz were doing a night patrol when they witnessed a vehicle with a headlight out in Montmorency County. The COs followed the vehicle for a short distance where they witnessed several motor vehicle infractions. CO Collins initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle continued to drive at slow speeds even after CO Collins had her emergency lights and sirens on. CO Collins followed the vehicle for a short distance. The vehicle finally pulled into a driveway, and directly up to the garage. The subject stated he thought that if he were able to get his vehicle home, the police would not be able to tow it. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated and failing to stop. The driver was lodged at the local sheriff department without incident.

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Montmorency County, MI
Montmorency County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Alpena County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Alpena County, MI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Cos#Pig#Owi#Msp#Ems#Co Curtis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Titanic Museum ice wall collapse injures three in Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.— A wall of ice at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, the museum’s owners said. Those harmed were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote on the attraction’s Facebook page. “Needless to say, we never...

Comments / 0

Community Policy