POLICE BLOTTER: Conservation officers respond to pedestrian injury, slow-speed chase, errant pig

Recent actions by law enforcement agencies in Northeast Michigan. This has been only lightly edited. COs Sidney Collins and Dan Liestenfeltz were doing a night patrol when they witnessed a vehicle with a headlight out in Montmorency County. The COs followed the vehicle for a short distance where they witnessed several motor vehicle infractions. CO Collins initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle continued to drive at slow speeds even after CO Collins had her emergency lights and sirens on. CO Collins followed the vehicle for a short distance. The vehicle finally pulled into a driveway, and directly up to the garage. The subject stated he thought that if he were able to get his vehicle home, the police would not be able to tow it. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated and failing to stop. The driver was lodged at the local sheriff department without incident.