Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper named to Wuerffel watch list

By Eagle staff report
myaggienation.com
 5 days ago

Texas A&M senior defensive back Keldrick Carper was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy honors community service. Carper is one of the founding members of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence, a student-athlete organization that provides leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. He also serves as the organization’s community relations coordinator.

