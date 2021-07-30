Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper named to Wuerffel watch list

Texas A&M's Ainias Smith was named to the 2021 Hornung Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Louisville Sport Commission. The Hornung Award, now in its 12th season, is awarded annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Smith began his career in Aggieland as a receiver before switching to running back near the end of his freshman season, becoming an offensive threat all over the field for the Aggies. The Missouri City, Texas native led the Maroon & White with 564 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2020, both marks paced all running backs in the SEC. Smith added four touchdowns on the ground, to become the first Aggie to average a touchdown per game for an entire season since Trayveon Williams in 2018.