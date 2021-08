WORTHINGTON — The Nobles County Fair will host an Inspirational Service at 10 a.m. Aug. 8, inside Olson Arena on the fairgrounds in Worthington. The special service will be on the last day of the fair, bringing people together to celebrate life’s blessings. The theme is Stand Firm from 1 Corinthians 16:13-14, “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong. Do everything in love.”