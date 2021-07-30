Cancel
NBA draft 2021 results: Clippers select Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr.

By Alicia Rodriguez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Clippers came into the 2021 NBA Draft with one selection and came away with three, the third of which was guard Brandon “BJ” Boston Jr. out of Kentucky. The Clippers selected Boston with the No. 51 overall selection, in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, LA sending back cash and a future top-55 protected 2nd round pick in the deal.

