Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

U.S. health officials say people who are fully vaccinated should get tested if they've been around someone who has COVID-19. Testing is recommended three to five days after a potential exposure, even for people who don't have symptoms. That's a change from May, when health officials eased testing guidance for fully vaccinated Americans. The reversal is because of the more contagious delta variant, which officials say can be spread by vaccinated people. Testing is still mandatory for anyone returning to the U.S. from abroad, regardless of vaccination status.

