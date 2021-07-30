Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire

By MIKE CATALINI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time. It's part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation’s summer surge in infections. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday sent a letter to shot maker Johnson & Johnson declaring that the doses remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored. The FDA’s move gives the shots an extra six weeks as public officials press more Americans to get inoculated. Public health officials are trying to ensure that soon-to-expire shots are put into arms before they must be discarded.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Covid 19 Vaccines#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Voice

49 Fully Vaccinated People Died Of COVID-19 In NJ, Report Says

Forty-nine individuals who were fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 have died through July 12 in New Jersey, news reports say. Department of Health spokeswoman Donna Leusner told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday that more than half of those people had at least one underlying medical condition. All of those individuals were over...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

IDPH says more than 38,000 COVID-19 vaccines will expire this month

DES MOINES, Iowa — With fewer Iowans getting vaccinated, many of the state's supply of vaccines are set to expire before they are used. The Iowa Department of Public Health said more than 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expire this month. In addition, nearly 700 doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Is it legal to mandate Covid vaccines? In many circumstances, yes

(CNN) — For those who are refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, there are a lot of legal ways for public and private actors to make that decision painful. Such vaccine requirements will undoubtedly be challenged in court -- and a few already have. But so far, as long as those vaccine mandates have been crafted with appropriate religious and medical exemptions, courts have been unwilling to intervene to block them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy