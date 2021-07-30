Cancel
Jefferson County, OH

Bruisers 19u faces must-win games in tournament

By Staff Report
Posted by 
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 5 days ago

The Cowie Post 151 Bruisers 19u baseball team split a two games on Wednesday in the American Legion state tournament. The Bruisers lost 10-6 to Harrison, but responded that night with a 10-8 victory over Jefferson County.

The state tournament is follows double-elimination rules.

Harrison jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Bruisers managed to cut the deficit to 7-5 after five innings, but Harrison scored one run in the sixth and two in the seventh to put the game away.

Brandon Ferdinando took the loss. He allowed seven runs — five earned — on seven hits and three walks. He struck out four in 52/3 innings as the starter.

Connote graduate Alex Kennedy went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored.

The Bruisers got back on track with a couple big middle innings against Jefferson County.

With the game tied at 3, the Bruisers took the lead with a three-run bottom of the fourth. After Jefferson County scored two in the sixth, the Bruisers responded with a four-run frame in the home half of the inning.

Grand Valley graduate Gordon Seger went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored out of the No. 2 hole in the lineup.

Bob Helt nearly pitched a completed game, but he allowed three runs in the top of the seventh before exiting the game. Helt struck out five in six-plus innings pitched. He allowed seven runs — three earned — on nine hits and three walks.

Helt also was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored.

The Bruisers’ game on Thursday was in a rain delay due to thunderstorms that rolled through the area. The Lancaster area was under a severe thunderstorm warning until approximately 8 p.m.

Results from their Thursday game were not available by print deadline.

Star Beacon

Star Beacon

