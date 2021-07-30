Watch now: David Montgomery and the quest to prove himself

Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy reiterates his plan to have RB David Montgomery receive 20 carries a game, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN (Jeff Dickerson on Twitter) This is the second time HC Matt Nagy has stated his plan to have David Montgomery play in a true workhorse role. Montgomery helped fantasy managers win titles last year, carrying the ball 19 times per game towards the end of the season. He had 1,070 yards with eight touchdowns on the ground last year and added 54 catches for 438 yards. He's being drafted as the RB18. If he manages to get 20 carries a game, he will outperform that draft position.
