Anybody Else In Amarillo Swatting More Bugs This Summer?

The old saying that something “is for the birds” usually means that something is useless. For those who know me know that I am a cold weather type of person, give me shoveling snow over mowing grass any day. With that said, I humorously twist this old saying into “summer is for the bugs” literally. Summer is for the bugs in that it’s the warm season when insect activity is most active in central Iowa. Some insects “bug” or rather annoy us. Flies, mosquitoes, picnic beetles and ants can make an outdoor adventure less enjoyable. Insects do have their place in the different cycles of life on Earth. Noted as being the father of wildlife ecology, Aldo Leopold is quoted “The last word in ignorance, is the man who asks of a plant or animal, ‘what good is it?’.” Even I question mosquitoes and flies when they can be most annoying and distracting to what I am doing outside. Thinking of my favorite activity, duck hunting, I realize why mosquitoes are so important in cycles of life. Mosquito larva and other aquatic invertebrate life feed ducklings for about the first six week of their life. So for ducks to be a part of the natural world we need mosquitoes. Flies, albeit pesky as they are help in natural systems of decomposition and breakdown of organic materials through feeding behaviors of their larva. Perhaps one of the most important roles to humans that insects provide is that of an indicator species. That is when a population of animal experiences a population spike or decline for environmental conditions that are not obvious. Case in point are declining numbers of honey bees that humans depend on for pollination of foods we eat. These population declines are indicating an environmental condition that is amiss and needs to be investigated and perhaps corrected so irreversible damage does not happen. So yes, everything has its place in the natural world, even bugs.