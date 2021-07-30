Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Anybody Else In Amarillo Swatting More Bugs This Summer?

By Michael Rivera
Posted by 
101.9 The Bull
101.9 The Bull
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'll admit summer around here has been a little strange, it's been cooler and wetter for the most part, and even when it's been hot it's been muggy. I don't mind that so much after all that's part of life in Texas, Sweltering heat is the norm here. Don't like it? give it a few minutes and it might just change on you.

thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Government
Amarillo, TX
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Cats#Swatting#Cat#Sweltering#Ticks#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Pet ServicesPosted by
Live 95.9

Protect Your Pooch! Take A Look At Dog Food Recall List

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, some dog food brands are being recalled across the country because of potential mold contamination that could be quite serious for your canine. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The dog...
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Sanchez: Summer of the seed bugs

Every September, elm seed bugs and boxelder bugs are hot topics of conversation at the Klamath extension office, as calls, questions, and samples of insects for identification come rolling in. While the insects have been present all summer, they are much more noticeable in the late summer and fall when they begin seeking refuge in mulch, house siding, and other places to stay warm over the winter. This year, larger populations of these insects have been evident in our community.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Expect to see these bugs in Houston this summer

This story was originally published in May 2020 and updated in July 2021. Summer means backyard barbecues and beach trips. But it also means mosquitoes, wasps and more creepy crawlies seeking shelter in your home. These bugs aren't just annoying - they can also sting or bite. SAFE SNAKES: 11...
Marshall County, IATimes-Republican

Summer is for the bugs

The old saying that something “is for the birds” usually means that something is useless. For those who know me know that I am a cold weather type of person, give me shoveling snow over mowing grass any day. With that said, I humorously twist this old saying into “summer is for the bugs” literally. Summer is for the bugs in that it’s the warm season when insect activity is most active in central Iowa. Some insects “bug” or rather annoy us. Flies, mosquitoes, picnic beetles and ants can make an outdoor adventure less enjoyable. Insects do have their place in the different cycles of life on Earth. Noted as being the father of wildlife ecology, Aldo Leopold is quoted “The last word in ignorance, is the man who asks of a plant or animal, ‘what good is it?’.” Even I question mosquitoes and flies when they can be most annoying and distracting to what I am doing outside. Thinking of my favorite activity, duck hunting, I realize why mosquitoes are so important in cycles of life. Mosquito larva and other aquatic invertebrate life feed ducklings for about the first six week of their life. So for ducks to be a part of the natural world we need mosquitoes. Flies, albeit pesky as they are help in natural systems of decomposition and breakdown of organic materials through feeding behaviors of their larva. Perhaps one of the most important roles to humans that insects provide is that of an indicator species. That is when a population of animal experiences a population spike or decline for environmental conditions that are not obvious. Case in point are declining numbers of honey bees that humans depend on for pollination of foods we eat. These population declines are indicating an environmental condition that is amiss and needs to be investigated and perhaps corrected so irreversible damage does not happen. So yes, everything has its place in the natural world, even bugs.
AnimalsConnecticut Post

Bugging you: What pests and bugs to look out for this summer

While summer can bring heat waves, including an upcoming one, and outdoor activities like water parks, it can also bring the most active season for some insects. These pests can sting or bite, but they can also carry diseases and cause structural damage to houses or create problems for living conditions. These pests seek shelter from the heat and rain in your home.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

A Mysterious New Insect Is Feasting on DC-Area People and Making Them Think They Have Bed Bugs

Bad news, Washington! There’s another new, invasive critter making people crazy, and this one might be even grosser than the cicadas. City and suburban Facebook groups and Nextdoor are, um, crawling with photos of the mass destruction the mysterious creatures are inflicting on their juicy flesh, as posters to the forums desperately try to crowdsource the culprit.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Isn’t A Late Night Town. It Could Be

How many times has this happened to you? Your kid had a blowout and you realized you're out of diapers or maybe you work odd hours and you want to pick something up on the way home because you simply don't want to cook. Well if you're in Amarillo you're options aren't really that great. You would think that a city on one of the largest east west routes in the nation with 200,000 plus folks would be better with this right?
Amarillo, TXPosted by
96.9 KISS FM

More Restaurants In Amarillo? Bring It On!

One thing you can never have too many of is a place to grab some grub. Options are the best thing in life to have. Well, Amarillo, get ready because we're about get even more it would appear. Despite restaurants struggling to find people to hire and a global pandemic...
Animalsakc.org

Raw Dog Food May Be Fueling Rise in Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

While the world focuses on the pandemic, another public-health crisis is brewing: antibiotic resistance. According to the UN, illnesses that are resistant to human medications could cause up to 10 million deaths a year by 2050 — that’s three times as many as were caused by Covid-19 in 2020. And our beloved dogs’ food could be contributing to the crisis.
AnimalsEastern Arizona Courier

Bug Bonanza: 7 colorful critters to spot this summer

With the summer monsoons bringing much-needed rain, calls and identification requests are pouring into the University of Arizona Department of Entomology. “And that’s not surprising,” said Gene Hall, who oversees the University of Arizona Insect Collection and provides insect and other arthropod identifications as part of the Cooperative Extension’s Insect Diagnostics Clinic. “This is one of the first summers in probably three years that we’ve had a lot of good rain, and that means our bugs are out in big numbers.”
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Things You May…Or May Not Have Known About Amarillo

One of the things I love in life is learning about the city I live in. I moved around a lot as a kid, so one of the things I'd do is research and learn interesting facts about the city I was living in. This has continued on in my later years. Now that I live in Amarillo, I thought I'd sniff around a bit and see what I could dig up.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Way To Go Amarillo! Stuff The Bus A HUGE Success!

We've all been through some tough times, and with COVID jumping into our lives, even more people have struggled more than ever. Thanks to the Stuff The Bus campaign however, plenty of Amarillo kids will be getting the school supplies they need for the upcoming school year. For the past...
Animalsbonsecours.com

3 Tips for Monitoring Your Bug Bites This Summer

Summer is a great time to get outdoors. However, bugs and insects can be a big drawback. Who hasn’t spent an afternoon hiking only to come home and find bites on your arms and legs? Most of us also know the annoyance of trying to enjoy an outdoor barbecue while swatting away those pesky mosquitoes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy