The Los Angeles Angels will battle the Texas Rangers at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 8:05 PM EDT. The Angels are 2-4 in their last six games this season. Los Angeles managed to avoid a sweep against the Oakland Athletics in its previous series and won the third match. The team lost in the series finale last Sunday following a 3-8 defeat. The Angels are sitting on a 52-53 record in the league and the team is 4th in the AL West standings.