Here's your fight size update for Wednesday, July 21, 2020:. - Ahead of the Olympics, Ric Flair sent Gable Steveson a good luck message. Steveson has show interest in WWE. “Gable, God dang it kick some ass man! You are coming back with a gold medal, coming to WWE – woo! – looking as only you can look. Next time I see you, you’ll be limousine ridin’ and jet flyin’ Gable Steveson. Woo! An Olympic gold medallist, heavyweight champion of the world! Bring it my friend, we’ll all be watching. Knock ’em dead, my best to you and your Olympic teammates. Go USA! Woo! Go Gable Steveson, my man! Remember it Gable, to be the man – woo! – you’ve gotta beat the man and right now you are the man! Wooooo!”