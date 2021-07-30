Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Pierpont teen attends Aviation Challenge at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

By SHELLEY TERRY sterry@starbeacon.com
Ashtabula Star Beacon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A 13-year-old Pierpont Township teen recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp. Baylee Fogus, a student at Pymatuning Valley Junior High School, spent a week learning science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

