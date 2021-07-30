STEPHEN HEMELT — Fiesta-themed event welcomes all to breast-feeding celebration

With her first child, a daughter, Kara Michael knew she wanted to breastfeed. Unfortunately, she encountered a lot of struggles. “I realized it’s pretty common for moms to have challenges, but at the same time, here in Southeast Texas, we didn’t have a lot of resources for moms on where they could go to get assistance,” Michael told me this week. “That inspired me to be the help for moms that I needed when I had my first kid.”