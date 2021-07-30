Cancel
Homeless

Tenant anguish as US eviction moratorium expires

Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal eviction moratorium is ending, possibly forcing millions of people from their rentals, spiking homelessness and causing anguish for those who are about to lose their apartments, like Rhode Island resident Roxanne Schaefer. (July 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...

House Rentstreetsensemedia.org

Federal rental assistance for whom?

The city has more than $352 million of federal rental assistance funds to help D.C. residents who struggled with rents due to COVID-19. Where does that leave the homeless? Where does that leave the people who’ve been staying in shelters that don’t pass health inspections?. Some people have been living...
House Renttherealdeal.com

Four landlords allegedly pushed out 5,000 renters during moratorium

A House select subcommittee is hot on the trail of four landlords allegedly responsible for forcing out 5,000 renters during the CDC’s eviction moratorium. The subcommittee is asking for documents from Invitation Homes, Pretium Partners, Ventron Management and the Siegel Group about their recent eviction practices. Letters to the companies were sent Monday requiring documents by Aug. 3, according to the Washington Post.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

8 Ways for Tenants to Avoid Evictions

On Saturday, July 31, the federal eviction moratorium expired. This means tenants could possibly lose their homes after having enjoyed protections throughout the pandemic. While Congress authorized $46 billion to go to tenants across the country, many have been unable to access the funds, according to The Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which creates data, interactive tools and research to help tenants and policymakers understand the eviction crisis.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Protesters slap ‘eviction notice’ on Pelosi’s home as Congress allows eviction moratorium to expire

As a US-wide moratorium on evictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) expired over the weekend, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes, protesters gathered at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and issued her with a notice of their own. The programme saw a sharp drop in participation as the Covid-19 pandemic kicked in.
York, PAWGAL

York mother faces eviction when federal moratorium ends

YORK, Pa. — The federal eviction moratorium ends Saturday, and some Susquehanna Valley residents could lose their homes. Surgo Ventures, a group that looks at social and health problems, estimates almost 15% of renters are behind on rent. That includes a York woman, who said she is three months behind....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Congress approved billions for Americans behind on rent. The race is on to make sure it reaches them before the eviction moratorium ends.

Amy Cousino had moved to New Orleans to be a chef — but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last March, her job vanished. Underlying health issues cut her off further from the outside world. On unemployment for the first time in her life, she had to pick and choose which bills to pay, while asking for help to put food on the table. She's struggled to pay rent on her small apartment since last summer. And her landlord already tried to evict her once, despite a federal eviction moratorium.
New York City, NYYonkers Tribune.

New York Landlords Ask Court to Block State Eviction Moratorium By Amy Howe

WASHINGTON, DC — August 2, 2021 — Telling the justices that “the courthouse door has been barred to New York’s landlords” “for more than sixteen months and counting,” a group of New York landlords asked the Supreme Court to block a state moratorium on residential evictions put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal district court dismissed the landlords’ challenge, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit rejected the landlords’ request to put the moratorium on hold while they appeal, prompting the landlords’ emergency filing with the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Congress & CourtsDaily Gate City

Congress in longshot bid to extend eviction ban

Hours before a nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire, Congress raced Friday to try to extend the ban in a longshot effort to prevent millions of Americans of being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge. (July 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
House RentPosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Eviction Defense Program Pushing For Better Protection For Tenants

DENVER (CBS4) – A national eviction moratorium created to help those struggling to pay their rent because of hardships during the pandemic expires at the end of Saturday. Gov. Jared Polis amended an executive order on Friday to give them more time to collect the money they applied for from rental assistance programs. The latest amendment takes effect on Aug. 1 and gives renters 20 more days. (credit: CBS) “It is keeping renters in their homes while renter assistance works its way through the system to stabilize households, to stabilize landlords, and to stabilize the state,” said Sam Gilman, the co-founder of the...
House RentPosted by
CBS Detroit

Eviction Moratorium Update: Without An Extension, What Happens To Renters After July 31?

(CBS New York) — Eviction hurts everyone involved. Tenants lose their homes. Landlords lose any real chance of collecting what they’re owed. A community suffers the costs of homeless and, during a pandemic, the spread of a virus, when people crowd into shelters or the homes of friends and loved ones. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked to head off this last outcome when it issued a federal eviction moratorium last September. That ban, extended most recently by the Biden administration in June, is set to expire on July 31. President Biden called on Congress Thursday to extend it, in the face of ongoing unemployment issues and the recent rise of COVID’s Delta variant. What would the end of the moratorium mean for renters who are behind on their payments, as well as the broader communities where they live?
House Rentwesb.com

Eviction Moratorium to End; Assistance Available for Renters and Landlords

The Biden Administration is ending the eviction moratorium on Saturday, but there are options for renters and landlords alike. Acting Pennsylvania Human Services Secretary Meg Snead estimates that as many as 400,000 Pennsylvanians could be facing eviction once the moratorium ends. Renters who meet the criteria for the Emergency Rental...

