American Lee Kiefer became the first Team USA fencer to win an individual gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating her Russian foe. What’s even more impressive about Kiefer’s victory is that the 27-year-old is still in medical school. She won her gold in beating 2016 gold medalist Inna Deriglazova of Russia on Sunday, 15-13, according to a Yahoo! Sports article.