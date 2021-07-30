Lil Poppa Counts His Blessings

Meet the Jacksonville Rapper Counting His Blessings. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Lil Poppa is a reluctant rap star. Before he was old enough to drink, his strong authorial voice earned him tens of millions of streams, a record deal with Interscope, and co-signs from the likes of Lil Durk and DMX. But the 21-year-old remains acutely skeptical of the music industry circus and the redemptive power of success. On his new album Blessed, I Guess, he lays out the tension of his position with characteristic clarity: “Why I rap? I don’t like attention / But now when a n***a say Jacksonville, I’m the first name that they mention.”