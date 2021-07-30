Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lil Poppa Counts His Blessings

By Best Of
DJBooth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Jacksonville Rapper Counting His Blessings. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Lil Poppa is a reluctant rap star. Before he was old enough to drink, his strong authorial voice earned him tens of millions of streams, a record deal with Interscope, and co-signs from the likes of Lil Durk and DMX. But the 21-year-old remains acutely skeptical of the music industry circus and the redemptive power of success. On his new album Blessed, I Guess, he lays out the tension of his position with characteristic clarity: “Why I rap? I don’t like attention / But now when a n***a say Jacksonville, I’m the first name that they mention.”

djbooth.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Peaches And Cream#Rapping#Audiomack World#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Wants People To "Love Me Now Not Later" As He Grieves King Von & DThang

His meteoric rise in recent years has made Lil Durk and his OTF clique leading forces in the Rap industry, but with great power comes great responsibility—or so the saying goes. Between boasting about his romance with longtime girlfriend India Royale and touring the world as a No. 1-selling artist, Lil Durk has repeatedly suffered losses of loved ones.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Claims "100Ms" In His Latest IG Post

Lil Baby is worth one hundred million dollars. According to the rapper's latest post on Instagram, he's locked in his first $100 million, revealing his updated net worth in his caption. Wearing an all-Dior outfit in front of a gorgeous Mykonos landscape, Lil Baby told his fans that he reached...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Yachty Takes His Girl To Candyland For "Love Music" Video

A month following the release of his latest single "Love Music,"Lil Yachty has come through with the official music video, introducing us to a whole new vibrant world. Unlike anything else that the Quality Control camp has released this year, the Atlanta rapper creates a colorful land for himself and his girlfriend, enjoying their time together as they frolick through sunflower gardens, cotton candy clouds, and more.
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Wedding SHOCKER Sheila Tells Finn ‘I’m Your Mother’

Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a huge treat with this Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wedding day exclusive from ET. For weeks the drama has been unfolding on Bold and the Beautiful about what Finn’s big secret was. Just recently Finn told his Fiance Steffy with his dad Jack Finnegan (Ted King) standing by his side that he was adopted. Check out the exclusive sneak peek of the shocking moments. But remember things arent always how they seem when a super villainess is involved…
Celebritiescountry1037fm.com

The Big Country Star Waffle House Tipper Is Revealed on the TITMS

We told you this morning about the Waffle House server from Greensboro that recently received a $1,000 tip from a “well known” country star who humbly said at the time that he wanted to remain anonymous. We believe we know who the big tipper is now thanks to our former teammate and still very good friend, Emalee. Honey Lackey was serving and caring for her daughter at the same time at the popular waffle house restaurant.
Cave City, KYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
Atlanta, GAVulture

Lil Durk and His Girlfriend Were in a Shootout With Home Invaders, Cops Say

Georgia police are investigating a home invasion turned shootout at rapper Lil Durk’s home in the Atlanta suburbs, Vulture has confirmed. Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were at their residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, Georgia, when “several unidentified individuals” entered around 5:14 a.m. Sunday.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Pulls Lil Durk & Girlfriend 'Gangsta' Cards Following Violent Home Shootout

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox were reportedly involved in a violent shootout at the Chicago rapper’s Georgia home earlier this week. According to TMZ, multiple people broke into Durk’s house around 5 a.m. on Sunday (July 11) and shots were exchanged. Although both Durk and Cox escaped without injury, the event would presumably be enough to shake anybody up.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers and Rumors: Finn Is Jack And Quinn’s Son?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that more secrets will be revealed about Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) parentage. As B&B fans know, Finn is adopted. With his adoptive parents Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) coming to town, it won’t be long before more revelations about Finn’s childhood will be revealed.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Lil Durk & India Royale: "YALL Thought This Man Was Gangsta"

The news regarding the recent alleged shootout at Lil Durk's home has captivated Hip Hop. There were rumors this week that an altercation occurred at the Chicago rapper's Georgia estate, and on Thursday (July 15), details of the reported attempted home invasion circulated. We previously reported on the news that on Sunday (July 11) just after 5:00 a.m., several individuals broke into Durk and India's home resulting in an alleged shootout between the couple and the suspects.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Shares Cryptic Message Days After Alleged Shootout

Chicago rapper Lil Durk seemingly plans to move in silence from now on, suggesting as much with a cryptic message on Instagram. Last weekend, the rapper was reportedly involved in a shoot-out at his home in Atlanta with his girlfriend India Royale. It was reported that both of them fired rounds from their firearms, and thankfully, neither one of them was injured. It's unclear what happened to spark the shootout but some reports claim that they were victims of a home invasion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy