Ashtabula County, OH

Tornado warning, severe thunderstorm slams Ashtabula County

By SHELLEY TERRY sterry@starbeacon.com
Star Beacon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQjl4_0bCPAwvB00

All at once, Ashtabula County residents were hit with tornado, flood and severe thunderstorm warnings around noon Thursday from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Radar indicated rotation with the storm with gusts up to 60 mph at 11:45 a.m., according to the NWS.

At 11:55 a.m., Ashtabula city firefighters received a call from a frantic mother whose car stalled in the flood waters of the Main Avenue underpass, with water rising. She and her baby were trapped inside the vehicle until Ashtabula firefighters arrived to save the day.

The tornado warning was canceled at 12:15 p.m., but flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings continued until about 1:30 p.m.

Ward 1 Ashtabula City Council person, Kym Foglio, said she survived a “harrowing experience” while playing the pipe organ Thursday at a funeral at Mother of Sorrows Church in the Ashtabula Harbor.

“The lightning was awful and I was playing a 150-year-old pipe organ. My cantor, Patty Stauffeneger, was singing into a microphone,” she said. “The lightning was ferocious and the rain was pounding. We could hear the phone’s beeping for the tornado warning and there we were in the balcony with our hands and faces on electric instruments. It was really touch and go. The Lord was with us.”

Ashtabula Harbor resident, Jim Lachey, said his rain gauge recorded five inches Thursday morning and early afternoon.

Weather watcher, Ron Coursen, of Ashtabula, recorded two inches of rain in 90 minutes.

Lake Road residents reported several trees down and firefighters were called to West Avenue and West 34th Street for more vehicles stalled in high water. Several area residents reported flooded basements.

By 12:30 p.m., police and firefighters shut down parts of West, Union, Norman, Main and Runkle avenues, as well as Center Street. The parking lots of A. Louis Supply and the Chalk Box were underwater.

Water poured down Runkle Avenue and flooded residents said the township needs to open the storm sewers.

Minor damage reports indicated there were some wires, branches and trees down in the county, especially along Lake Road in Saybrook Township.

Purola Brothers Billow Street Pizza and the Billow Beach cottages saw flood waters, as well.

At Giant Eagle in Saybrook, employees instituted a tornado lock down.

Wind gusts caused power lines to fall and telephone poles to split, said North Kingsville Fire Chief Kevin Hubbard. He said the damage included areas along Route 20 including the 2400 block near Labors’ Union Local 245 and Robin Hood Lane.

In Plymouth Township a small barn, on the property of Chapel Hills Golf Course, collapsed and started a telephone pole fire, said Plymouth Fire Chief Bill Strubbe. He said a driver also needed assistance after he tried to drive through high water on the off ramp of Interstate 90 to Route 11. Nobody was injured in either incident.

Much of the activity throughout the afternoon consisted of downpours and reduced visibility for motorists.

Today, residents will wake up to cooler temperatures, with highs only around 70 degrees and partly sunny skies, according to the NWS. Lows tonight in the mid-50s, with 5 to 10 mph winds.

More sunshine is expected Saturday with highs in the upper 70s, according to the NWS.

