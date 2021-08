Can a single headphone contain multitudes? Can one piece of audio equipment be something to everyone and everything to more than a few? That seems to be the goal Sony set out to reach when, in August 2020, they released the sensor- and software-stuffed WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones, an update to 2018’s WH-1000XM3. But, with a look nearly indistinguishable from the previous Sony wireless headphones, did the company just deliver a WH-1000XM3.5 and ’phone it in? With a surge of competition in the active noise-cancelling headphones market, does the Sony WH-1000XM4 still cut through the static? Sony set out to make headphones that you won’t want or need to take off and the company mostly succeeded. Let’s take a closer look at a headphone that packs a lot behind its unassuming facade.