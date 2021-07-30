Questions Podcast: Diving into the latest on realignment

Draft expert Adam Spinella of The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) joins Salt City Hoops’ Isaac Adams and Dan Clayton ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft. Adam and Isaac each share some names that make some sense as Jazz draft targets, and the trio also examines some broader questions along the way. What do the Jazz need the most after their playoff collapse? Do they target an immediate contributor or a high-upside prospect? They tackle these tough questions and more.