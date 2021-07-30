Questions Podcast: Diving into the latest on realignment
The topics of conference realignment and the state of the Big 12 Conference are impossible to escape and the questions fill almost the entire edition of this podcast. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.247sports.com
