Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Questions Podcast: Diving into the latest on realignment

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe topics of conference realignment and the state of the Big 12 Conference are impossible to escape and the questions fill almost the entire edition of this podcast. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#American Football#Gopowercat Com#Gpc#Podcast Network#The Powercat Podcast#Fridge Wholesale Liquor#Kansas State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsharrisondaily.com

AP Top 25 Podcast: Big Ten preview and realignment is back

Ohio State is favored to win a fifth straight Big Ten title and Michigan and Nebraska are trying to change their trajectories in critical seasons for their alumni coaches. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Oklahoma State247Sports

EMERGENCY PODCAST: Latest on Texas, Oklahoma exploring options to join the SEC

The Flagship Podcast is back with an emergency show after news broke that Texas and Oklahoma have shown interest in joining the SEC. Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver the latest intel on the potential move for Texas and Oklahoma as the SEC officials have shown mutual interest in potentially adding the two historical powerhouse programs to the league and expand to the first super conference in College Football.
College SportsOmaha.com

Pick Six Podcast: Trev Alberts is in charge; Husker camp opens soon; Conference realignment

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. They discuss the early days of Trev Alberts' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director. They'll preview the start of Nebraska football training camp. They'll look at the impacts of the latest conference realignment drama. Plus they'll talk a little Husker baseball, basketball and more.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

PODCAST: Training Camp Deep Dive: Offense

What’s up everyone? Can you hear it, smell it, and taste it? What’s that? It’s football in the air, that’s what. At The Castle in Owings Mills, the Ravens are prepping to open their 2021 training camp, always a momentous occasion, but particularly massive this year as it marks the return of the preseason post COVID, and the opening of a year with some real expectations.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Answering the Steelers biggest questions going into camp

The five biggest questions for the Steelers going into training camp are getting bigger each day as camp looms. What could they be and can they be answered? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.
College Sports247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 293: Realigning the future

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss big changes for college football, potentially the Big Ten and Illinois basketball. The guys start by chatting about Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12, likely for the SEC, and what that means for the Big Ten, including who they possibly could pursue in expansion. Then Joey shares his Bobby Roundtree story, and the guys discuss the former Illini star's tragic death. The guys end the podcast chatting about Kofi Cockburn's return and its impact on the Illinois basketball.
NBAsaltcityhoops.com

Podcast: Diving Into Draft Prospects With Adam Spinella

Draft expert Adam Spinella of The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) joins Salt City Hoops’ Isaac Adams and Dan Clayton ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft. Adam and Isaac each share some names that make some sense as Jazz draft targets, and the trio also examines some broader questions along the way. What do the Jazz need the most after their playoff collapse? Do they target an immediate contributor or a high-upside prospect? They tackle these tough questions and more.
Footballonefootdown.com

OFD Podcast: Notre Dame football, conference realignment, and uniforms

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back on the pod machine and are ready to talk about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and their place in college football. In this episode:. The pizza takes are extremely on brand. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are just being the most college football...
Technologyinsideradio.com

Apple’s Latest iOS Update Fixes Podcast Download Glitch.

Apple has released the latest update to its operating system that comes packed with a fix that has been causing some podcasters to have fewer than normal downloads. The iOS 14.7 update will no longer prevent automatic downloads for new episodes from completely downloading in the background. Apple said earlier this month that the glitch, while not impacting listening, could reduce downloads reported by third-party hosting providers.
College Sportschatsports.com

Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast: Conference realignment-palooza

Big Ten Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Of course you heard about the conference realignment nonsense that started last week, and continued into this one. Oklahoma and Texas are heading to the SEC, and that puts us right back in the storm of expansion talks, rumors flying everywhere and perhaps even some dread (though not nearly as much as Syracuse fans felt the last time around).
College SportsINFORUM

Dizzo's Den Podcast: Realignment roundup round two

The college sports world was rocked last week with the news that Texas and Oklahoma were looking to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. That invitation became official on Thursday, when the Southeastern Conference officially invited both schools for the 2025 season. Dom Izzo and Mike McFeely discuss the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy