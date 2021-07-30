Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fleming County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Fleming by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 01:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fleming The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Bath County in east central Kentucky Southern Elliott County in east central Kentucky Fleming County in east central Kentucky Rowan County in east central Kentucky Northern Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 230 AM EDT. * At 1132 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Morehead, Flemingsburg, Sandy Hook, Fairview, Munson, Brandy, Bluestone, Hilda, Freestone, Hays Crossing, Clearfield, Rodburn, Farmers, Sharkey, Cranston, Ramey, Cogswell, Midland, Christy and Crix.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
County
Fleming County, KY
City
Morehead, KY
City
Clearfield, KY
City
Sandy Hook, KY
City
Fairview, KY
City
Jackson, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico seeks $10 bln in damages from gun makers in U.S. lawsuit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of negligent business practices that generated illegal arms trafficking which led to deaths in Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson(SWBI.O); Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin 'grateful to be able to represent my country'

American sprinters Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finished 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. McLaughlin came from behind to run down Muhammad after the very last hurdle. She clocked in at 51.46 – breaking a world record. Muhammad finished with a 51.58, which also broke the original world record but finished behind the 21-year-old New Jersey native.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy