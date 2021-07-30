What Covid-19 vaccines do they accept to travel to Europe, the United States and the rest of the world

There are approximately 48 million children under the age of 12 in the United States. This group is not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, though it is widely expected that a vaccine will be authorized for at least some children by the end of the year (clinical trials are currently underway among children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old). Although children have not borne the most severe brunt of COVID-19 relative to adults, some do become hospitalized, suffer long-term consequences, and even death from the disease. In addition, children can transmit to others, contributing to ongoing community transmission in the U.S., as the country continues to struggle to contain the virus in the midst of the much more transmissible Delta variant. Achieving a high rate of vaccine coverage among those under age 12, once eligible, is therefore important to protecting children and controlling continued spread of COVID-19, particularly as it is expected that many children will return to in-person schooling in the fall.