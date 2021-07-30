Sexton describes career as 'dream come true'

Muskogee County Court Clerk Paula Sexton choked back her emotions on Thursday as scores of friends and colleagues gathered to help celebrate her retirement after a 30-year career.

Sexton was appointed to serve as interim court clerk before winning a special election in 2002 to serve the remaining two years of her predecessor's unexpired term. She was elected in 2004 to her first four-year term in 2004 and re-elected four times since then.

"Every day — good, bad or indifferent — was a dream come true of doing what you love with the people you love," Sexton said to a courtroom packed with well-wishers as tears streamed down her cheeks. "You don't get that opportunity in life ..., and if they do, you need to grab it with both hands — it's something you will never forget."

Sexton began contemplating her retirement options following the death of her late husband, Sid Sexton, who died just a couple months after she began serving her fifth full term. She chose to stay on until July 31 to help wind up business for fiscal year 2021 and craft the annual budget, which is based on both county and state revenue streams.

"I have told some people I probably should have retired a lot sooner — before Sid died," Sexton said, somewhat wistfully before finding her voice again. "But that's all right, it's OK — I'll go on and do stupid things, like go to the beach."

State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton and Rep. Avery Frix presented citations recognizing Sexton for her service to the state. District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke presented a plaque acknowledging Sexton's service to the county.

Sexton told those who gathered to "never forget the people that love you."

Commissioners plan to appoint an interim court clerk on Monday. They will meet during an emergency meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday to review the applications received before the Thursday deadline.

Two of the applicants include Sexton's Second Deputy Court Clerk Joe Church, an 18-year veteran of the office. Church, who has widespread support from the legal community, said he has been training for court clerk's position since he began working in the office when he was 16 years old.

Muskogee County Treasurer Robyn Boswell, who was elected in 2018 and began her first term in July 2019, submitted a resume´ just hours before the deadline. If selected as interim court clerk, Boswell would be vacating her post two years early, forcing commissioners to make a second interim appointment and scheduling a second special election to fill a vacant county post.

Boswell said she has "a wealth of experience and dedication to offer" as interim court clerk. If appointed, Boswell said she would "apply my knowledge to the operations of the Court Clerk’s Office."

"My intentions are to bring a fresh face to the Court Clerk’s Office and new ideas in areas of the office that are very much needed," Boswell said in a media release. "Some of my goals are to update technology and to create acceptable business practices by implementing new policies and procedures that will result in accessibility, accountability, efficiency and — above all — oversight, which is long overdue."

Commissioners are expected to announce the names of finalists who will be interviewed during an executive session during their regular meeting on Monday.