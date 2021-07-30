Cancel
Sarasota County, FL

Speed humps, a raised crosswalk and a mini roundabout among recommendations for traffic calming in neighborhood next to Siesta Promenade site

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor & Publisher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwners of property on affected streets to receive ballots so they can approve or reject proposals. Speed humps, a raised crosswalk and a mini roundabout are among the recommendations a consulting firm has offered for traffic-calming measures in the Pine Shores Estates neighborhood, which will be adjacent to the Siesta Promenade mixed-use development.

