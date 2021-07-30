County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to offer latest analysis of strategies for County Commission consideration in October
Report Commissioner Detert requested in June mostly details actions board already has taken to provide developer incentives for creation of affordable homes. On June 9, Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert won the support of her colleagues for a new staff report on affordable housing efforts, specifically noting the need for strategies “that aren’t so cumbersome and speed up the process [of creating affordable housing].”sarasotanewsleader.com
Comments / 0