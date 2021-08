Nola (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. The 31-year-old has been on the shelf since late May with a sprained knee, and he'll rejoin the active roster for Thursday's series opener against the Marlins. Nola has been limited to 18 games this season due to injury and has a .217/.373/.326 slash line in 59 plate appearances. He saw some work at first base during his rehab assignment, and now that he's healthy he should share catching duties with Victor Caratini.