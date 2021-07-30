Colorado Rockies fall to Padres in final game before trade deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline came and went. Now our focus turns to the playoff races that will unfold over these next two months of regular-season baseball. But some teams were unable to move certain players. Trevor Story is still a member of the Colorado Rockies, and he doesn't seem very happy about it. But he'll be able to leave at the end of the season and find a new team. Some players are stuck on rebuilding teams or clubs that don't want to spend money. Some prospects are stuck behind other established players, and some might do better with a change of scenery.