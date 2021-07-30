Colorado Rockies fall to Padres in final game before trade deadline
SAN DIEGO — There’s less than a day to the trade deadline, and the Rockies have made only minuscule moves. Their National League competitors have done the opposite. The Dodgers reportedly acquired three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and all-star shortstop Trea Turner. The Padres reportedly made a deal for pitcher Daniel Hudson and nabbing Adam Frazier earlier in the week. And the Nationals, who sold Scherzer, Turner, Hudson and others today, have revamped their farm system with some of baseball’s top prospects as they refocus on the future.gazette.com
