DCPS presenting mental health summit for educators

Daviess County Public Schools is providing an opportunity on Tuesday for educators across the commonwealth to learn more about mental health as it pertains to themselves, and the students they serve.

The Umbrella Project: Rise Up for Resilience mental health summit will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center. It is closed to the public because all 500 available seats have been filled, representing more than 75 public and private schools all over Kentucky.

The conference is designed to provide “encourage and empower school professionals with the skills and confidence they need to embrace children with consistent, supportive, and positive behaviors and strategies,” according to Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services.

Three keynote speakers will be presenting during the conference: Jessica Minahan, a board-certified behavior analyst; Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Taylora Schlosser; and Dr. Bryan Pearlman, of the Distinguished School of Mental Health and Wellness.

There will also be breakout sessions for participants to discuss all aspects of mental health, positive behaviors, multi-tiered systems of support, and culturally responsive teaching and leadership. Educational professionals from across Kentucky will be in attendance, including teachers, school administrators, guidance counselors, family resource and youth service center coordinators and advocates, behavior specialists and interventionists, and more.

This is the first time the district has presented this kind of professional learning opportunity for Kentucky and the Owensboro community.

Shutt said the goal of this summit is to provide educators with new and innovative ways to help all students be successful. The hope is also for this summit to provide an opportunity for educators to learn strategies and expand their skill set to assist students on their journey to grow into the best version of themselves.

“We hope educators can learn new and innovative ways to meet the needs of all students,” Shutt said. “Our desire is for every participant to leave the summit with the confidence to meet student needs, with empathy and understanding for the barriers some of our students must overcome, and the passion to see every student achieve success and a healthy life.”

This summit is another aspect of the district’s growing focus on mental health, Shutt said, as those services have been expanded for students and staff.

“The DCPS Mental Health Summit is an event we hope to continue in the future in an effort to continuously grow our educators to meet the diverse needs of our students,” she said. “This is an extraordinary opportunity for educators to learn and grow right here in our own community. Our overarching goal for this summit is to find new and amazing ways to put kids first every day.”

Pearlman, who is based out of St. Louis, Missouri, is a former fifth-grade teacher and school principal. When he left the education field, he joined forces with his wife, a mental health therapist, to expand her practice. Now he travels the country discussing with other educators how teaching and mental health overlap, which is a big focus for his speech at the summit.

He will discuss how important basic human needs are for every individual, especially for students who are expected to learn.

“Basic human needs have to come first, and if basic human needs are met, students and all of us can learn to our highest ability,” he said. “If basic needs aren’t met it’s a struggle, it’s hard. When kids are hungry, or tired, or scared or traumatized, it’s hard for them to learn.”

When individuals aren’t having their needs met, and they are struggling through a specific trauma, he said, “you are almost in a panic or survival mode.”

“That’s OK if you’re running from a bear or mountain lion,” he said. “It’s not so good when it’s 9:30 in the morning and you’re trying to learn math.”

Another big topic he will be discussing is how self-care is not selfish. This is a big one for educators, he said, because they tend to be “bad at self-care” because they spend so much time and energy trying to be there for students.

Christina Dalton, DCPS district social worker, said the timing of this event “could not be more crucial to the start of the school year, after the year we have all experienced.”

“The mental health of our students and staff is key to their academic success as we move forward,” she said.

This event is made possible through a community grant through Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, with additional support by the Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, the Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools, Assured Partners Inc., Aflac, and Pepsi.

