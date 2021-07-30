Cancel
Famous Bistro honored with award from Tripadvisor

By Gage Johnson
The Owensboro Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Famous Bistro has been recognized nationally for its exceptional service, earning the 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Restaurants. The local restaurant, located at 102 W. 2nd St., announced the award via Facebook, stating that they are thrilled to be recognized in the top 10% of Tripadvisor’s vast restaurant list.

