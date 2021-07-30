Famous Bistro honored with award from Tripadvisor

Authentic Korean cuisine can be found right here in Oklahoma at Tulsa’s Seoul Bistro, a family-run restaurant serving northeast Oklahoma since May 2010. Start with an appetizer like topokki, a savory concoction of sliced rice cake, fish cake and boiled egg simmered with onion, scallion, carrot and cabbage in spicy sauce, with a non-spicy soy sauce version available. Or, perhaps you could start with a Korean pancake. Fried entrée choices include dak gangjung, a dish of boneless deep-fried chicken smothered in tangy sauce with garlic twist, served with a choice of rice, fried potatoes or a side salad. Noodle-based entrées include yakiudon with thick wheat udon noodles, stir-fried with cabbage, carrot, scallion and onion and your choice of beef, seafood or chicken. The many soup choices include galbitang with beef short ribs, onion and clear sweet potato noodles in a beef stock, and topped with sliced egg and scallions. 3161 S. 129th E. Ave., Tulsa; seoulbistro.yolastie.com.