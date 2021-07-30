Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies to acquire 30th pick, draft Santi Aldama

By Arthur Hill
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfprY_0bCP4ELG00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz will send the 30th pick to the Grizzlies, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Memphis will select Loyola Maryland forward Santi Aldama, Woj adds (via Twitter).

Utah will receive the 40th pick and two future second-rounders in return, according to Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian (Twitter link). The 40th pick was part of a trade with the Pelicans earlier this week that won’t become official until the moratorium ends.

The Grizzlies believed the Thunder were targeting Aldama in the second round, so they thought they had to trade up ahead of the 34/36 range to make sure he didn’t go to OKC, tweets Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

The 6-11 Aldama turned down an invitation to the combine and didn’t conduct any publicly known workouts before the draft, notes Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Aldama said he preferred to play in his native Spain and discouraged teams from drafting him. That led many people around the league to believe he had a promise from somebody, and Memphis likely shut him down several months ago.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

989
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Santi Aldama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Grizzlies#Espn#Loyola Maryland#The Daily Memphian#Okc#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
Country
Spain
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Pistons trade lands Jerami Grant in Memphis

The Detroit Pistons have been in rebuild mode and that was taken to the next level on lottery night. The Pistons landed the first-overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and now have a chance to add Cade Cunningham. He is a franchise player that Detroit can build around, which means they have some flexibility in sending away other big names.
NBABleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers from Pelicans-Grizzlies NBA Draft Week Trade

In a deal that kicks off NBA draft week, the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a trade that will benefit both clubs, albeit at different times. The Pelicans traded Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, the Nos. 10 and 40 overall picks in the 2021 draft and a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via the Los Angeles Lakers) to the Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas and the Nos. 17 and 51 overall picks in 2021, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted, Bledsoe is not expected to stay in Memphis.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

NBA Mock Draft: Grizzlies trade Kyle Anderson to Warriors to get 14th pick

On day three of the Locked On NBA Ultimate Mock Draft show, the Memphis Grizzlies made a big move to nab a second first-round pick. The Warriors, who had already selected Davion Mitchell with their 7th overall pick in the Ultimate Mock Draft, traded away their 14th pick to the Grizzlies. Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2021: Join host David Locke and Locked On NBA Draft hosts Rafael Barlowe & Richard Stayman as local team experts make draft selections for their teams in this one of a kind NBA Draft-nigh...
NBAchatsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies: This is the year to draft an underrated big at No. 17

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/ Getty Images) If you read about the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA Draft, you’ll read a lot about the wing position. Even though Memphis has a load of talent already at the wing spot, most experts believe that they can upgrade.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Memphis Grizzlies consider signing Hamidou Diallo?

The Memphis Grizzlies don’t have an excess of options this year in free agency. With a full roster and limited cap space, they’re restricted to three options: make no changes, sign an unproven player, or sign an aging veteran. An inevitable trade involving Eric Gordon could open things right up...
NBAlocalmemphis.com

Report: Memphis Grizzlies finalizing big roster moves ahead of NBA draft

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis’ scorching summer just heated up with a Woj bomb. According to NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies are about to make moves before the upcoming draft. Woj reports that the Grizzlies will send Jonas Valanciunas and the 2021 No. 17 and No. 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, and the 2021 No. 10 and No. 40 picks and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Trade 30th Pick To Memphis Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz traded the 30th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Jazz had a series of talented players sitting on the board at number 30 but opted to make the move in exchange for a series of second-round picks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Predicting the Grizzlies’ starting lineup after the 2021 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies had an exciting NBA Draft day, even if everything didn’t go exactly as planned. Many fans were expecting Memphis to pick up Moses Moody, who was available when they selected their ultimate choice at No. 10. Instead, Memphis picked up Ziaire Williams, a prospect who was thought...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies decline Justise Winslow’s team option

The Grizzlies have declined the $13 million team option in Justise Winslow‘s contract for next season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports (Twitter link). This move was expected from Memphis, which needs to remove Winslow’s salary to create space for Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams. The Grizzlies are set to acquire the duo in a trade with the Pelicans, sending back center Jonas Valanciunas in return, according to ESPN.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Pelicans discussing sending Eric Bledsoe, No. 10 pick to Grizzlies

Sources said the Pelicans have generated traction with the Grizzlies in a framework that would swap that 10th selection for the 17th pick while also sending Eric Bledsoe back to Memphis. Source: Jake Fischer/Bleacher Report. ANALYSIS: The Pelicans have reportedly been looking to move Bledsoe and his contract this offseason,...
NBAchatsports.com

Grizzlies have to accept this deal for Eric Bledsoe and the 2021 10th pick

Eric Bledsoe, Memphis Grizzlies (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Throughout this offseason for the Memphis Grizzlies thus far, there hasn’t been much traction when it comes to potential trades. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s name has been thrown around a bit, but trading him seems like a move in the wrong direction for the Grizz.
NBAnumberfire.com

Pelicans acquire Jonas Valanciunas, picks from Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading center Jonas Valanciunas and the No. 17 and No. 51 picks in Thursday's NBA draft to the New Orleans Pelicans for center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe, the No. 10 pick, the No. 40 pick, and top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Usman Garuba is the Grizzlies’ most intriguing draft prospect

Unlike last season, the Memphis Grizzlies have a relatively high draft pick in 2021. They’ll pick at the No. 17 spot, where a handful of elite prospects will be available, giving them the chance to take a player who could have fallen from the lottery. Right now, we can only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy