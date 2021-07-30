Cancel
76ers sign former Michigan State star Aaron Henry to two-way deal

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXAu5_0bCP46Mh00
Aaron Henry is heading to Philly. Nick King/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Sixers are set to ink undrafted Michigan State wing Aaron Henry to a two-way contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 6-foot-6 junior forward was named to the 2020-21 All-Defensive Team and 2020-21 All-Big Ten Third Team. He had a breakout final collegiate season, averaging career highs in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6), assists (3.6) and steals (1.3) over 28 games, including 26 starts.

Henry, 21, holds a career NCAA shooting line of .493/.333/.762. His three-point shooting took a dip in his final season with the Spartans, however, as he converted just 29.6% of his 2.9 long-range attempts per night.

All two-way free agent contracts cannot be officially signed until the new league year officially starts on August 6.

