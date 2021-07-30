Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers acquire 51st pick from Pelicans, select Brandon Boston Jr.

By Arthur Hill
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuHvi_0bCP45Ty00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Clippers added a late-round selection by trading with the Pelicans for the No. 51 pick, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. L.A. used the pick to draft Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr.

New Orleans will receive cash and a future second-round choice in return, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN. (Twitter link). The pick originally belonged to the Grizzlies and was included a trade that was agreed to earlier this week, but can’t be finalized until after the moratorium ends. The Clippers also acquired the No. 33 pick tonight in a trade with the Magic.

Boston, 19, played just one season with the Wildcats, averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25 games.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

986
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Pelicans#The Clippers#The Pick#Espn#Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson's Father Mychal Thompson Selects The 5 Best NBA Players Of All Time

Throughout history, fans, pundits, and even players have engaged in the never-ending debate about the greatest players of all time. If things are difficult when we talk about just one player (Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or LeBron James) then it's almost impossible to choose the greatest starting five of all time.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate enjoyed seeing him get mocked by Suns

There still does not appear to be any love lost between LeBron James and one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas told ESPN’s Zach Lowe this week that he got a kick out of James being mocked by Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets trade is focused on Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers did not reach expectations this season and for similar reasons. Injuries derailed both teams and sent them home early. This offseason, Brooklyn and Los Angeles will be teams looking for some more help to improve what already are elite rosters. For the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy