The post-antibiotic era is here

In this study, 504 urine samples collected from patients suffering from UTIs were screened for presence of K. pneumoniae. The overall occurrence of Klebsiella spp. and K. pneumoniae was found to be 23.2% (117/504) and 16.8% (85/504) respectively. Antibiotic susceptibility testing of 85 K. pneumoniae isolates was carried out by disc diffusion which revealed alarming levels of antibiotic resistance. Antimicrobial resistance was prominently observed against cefpodoxime (76.47%) followed by ampicillin (70.59%), ceftriaxone (52.94%), cefoxitin (50.59%), amoxyclav (48.24%), ofloxacin (45.88%), cefotaxime (44.71%), cefepime (43.53%) and doxycycline hydrochloride (40%). A small percentage of strains also exhibited resistance to other antimicrobials in the range of 7 – 35 %. Around 77.6% of the isolates were found to be resistant to three or more antibiotic classes and 66.7% of the isolates had multiple antibiotic resistance (MAR) index values >0.2. Screening of virulence genes in 85 K. pneumoniae isolates revealed that uge gene was the most predominant (11/85, 12.9%), followed by rmpA (9/85, 10.5%), kfu (4/85, 4.7%) and aerobactin genes (2/85, 2.35%). Further, the overall percentage of biofilm producers were found to be 17.65% (15/85). This study warrants hospitals and health care centres to reduce misuse of antibiotics and manage UTI with appropriate treatment after performing antibiotic susceptibility testing.