The post-antibiotic era is here
Imagine a world where routine surgery or chemotherapy is considered too dangerous because there are no drugs to prevent or treat bacterial infections. Unless researchers develop new antibiotics and therapeutics, the decimation of modern medicine will soon become a reality. Scientists have long recognized that much stronger incentives for research and development are needed to avoid this scenario. Yet, the rise of “superbugs” has continued, making a pandemic of antibiotic resistance a major threat to global health.science.sciencemag.org
