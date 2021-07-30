Editors' Choice

The charm structure function, ($F_2^{c\overline{c}}(x, Q^2)$), is calculated in the framework of the $k_t$-factorization formalism by using the unintegrated parton distribution functions (UPDF), which are generated through the Kimber et al. (KMR) and Martin et al. (MRW) procedures. The Martin group (MMHT2014) parton distribution functions (PDF) is used as the input PDF for the corresponding UPDF. The resulted $F_2^{c\overline{c}}(x, Q^2)$ is compared with the predicted data and the calculations given by the ZEUS and H1 collaborations, the parton pQCD theory, i.e. the general-mass variable-flavour-number scheme (GMVFNS), the LO collinear procedure and the saturation model introduced by Golec-Biernat and Wüsthoff (GBW), respectively. In general, it is shown that the calculated charm structure functions based on the stated above two UPDF schemes are consistent with the experimental data and other theoretical predictions. Also, a short discussion is presented regarding the KMR and MRW UPDF behaviors.