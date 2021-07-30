Cancel
Durango, CO

City begins designing safety and connectivity improvements to MidTown area

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Durango is starting the design process for the MidTown Safety and Connectivity project. The proposed project will address pedestrian and bicyclist safety with roadway and sidewalk improvements in the northern downtown or MidTown area. Project improvements will occur on 13th through 15th streets, East 2nd Avenue and the intersection of Florida Road, 15th Street and East 3rd Avenue.

