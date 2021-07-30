Cancel
Half-integer quantized anomalous thermal Hall effect in the Kitaev material candidate α-RuCl

By T. Yokoi, S. Ma, Y. Kasahara, matsuda@scphys.kyoto-u.ac.jp, ykasahara@scphys.kyoto-u.ac.jp, S. Kasahara, T. Shibauchi, N. Kurita, H. Tanaka, J. Nasu, Y. Motome, C. Hickey, S. Trebst, Y. Matsuda
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the editor's summary. Although the material α-ruthenium chloride exhibits some of the physics associated with Kitaev spin liquids, it is not a perfect representation of this model. Yokoi et al. probed the limits of the Kitaev description by studying the thermal Hall response in this material. Applying an external magnetic field both in the plane of the sample and at an angle to it, the researchers observed a half-integer quantization of the thermal Hall signal. The findings suggest the formation of a topological state consistent with the Kitaev model.

science.sciencemag.org

Physicsarxiv.org

Helicity-selective Raman scattering from in-plane anisotropic α-MoO$_3$

Shahzad Akhtar Ali, Abdullah Irfan, Aishani Mazumder, Sivacarendran Balendhran, Taimur Ahmed, Sumeet Walia, Ata Ulhaq. Hyperbolic crystals like {\alpha}-MoO$_3$ can support large wavevectors and photon density as compared to the commonly used dielectric crystals, which makes them a highly desirable platform for compact photonic devices. The extreme anisotropy of the dielectric constant in these crystals is intricately linked with the anisotropic character of the phonons, which along with photon confinement leads to the rich Physics of phonon polaritons. However, the chiral nature of phonons in these hyperbolic crystals have not been studied in detail. In this study, we report our observations of helicity selective Raman scattering from flakes of {\alpha}-MoO$_3$. Both helicity-preserving and helicity-reversing Raman scattering are observed. We observe that helical selectivity is largely governed by the underlying crystal symmetry. This study shed light on the chiral character of the high symmetry phonons in these hyperbolic crystals. It paves the way for exploiting proposed schemes of coupling chiral phonon modes into propagating surface plasmon polaritons and for compact photonic circuits based on helical polarized light.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Researchers discover a 'layer Hall effect' in a 2D topological Axion antiferromagnet

Chestnut Hill, Mass. (7/21/2021) - Researchers have discovered a "layer" Hall effect in a solid state chip constructed of antiferromagnetic manganese bismuth telluride, a finding that signals a much sought-after topological Axion insulating state, the team reports in the current edition of the journal Nature. Researchers have been trying to...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

New Inorganic Material Discovered With Lowest Thermal Conductivity Ever Reported

A collaborative research team, led by the University of Liverpool, has discovered a new inorganic material with the lowest thermal conductivity ever reported. This discovery paves the way for the development of new thermoelectric materials that will be critical for a sustainable society. Reported in the journal Science, this discovery...
Physicsarxiv.org

Anomalously low thermal conductivity of two-dimensional GaP monolayers: A comparative study of the group GaX (X = N, P, As)

With the successful synthesis of the two-dimensional (2D) gallium nitride (GaN) in a planar honeycomb structure, the phonon transport properties of 2D GaN have been reported. However, it remains unclear for the thermal transport in Ga-based materials by substituting N to other elements in the same main group, which is of more broad applications. In this paper, based on first-principles calculations, we performed a comprehensive study on the phonon transport properties of 2D GaX (X = N, P, and As) with planar or buckled honeycomb structures. The thermal conductivity of GaP (1.52 Wm-1K-1) is found unexpectedly ultra-low, which is in sharp contrast to GaN and GaAs despite their similar honeycomb geometry structure. Based on PJTE theory, GaP and GaAs stabilize in buckling structure, different from the planar structure of GaN. Compared to GaN and GaAs, strong phonon-phonon scattering is found in GaP due to the strongest phonon anharmonicity. Given electronic structures, deep insight is gained into the phonon transport that the delocalization of electrons in GaP is restricted due to the buckling structure. Thus, non-bonding lone pair electrons of P atoms induce nonlinear electrostatic forces upon thermal agitation, leading to increased phonon anharmonicity in the lattice, thus reducing thermal conductivity. Our study offers a fundamental understanding of phonon transport in GaX monolayers with honeycomb structure, which will enrich future studies of nanoscale phonon transport in 2D materials.
PhysicsPhys.org

Filming the thermal death of electrons in matter

It is well known that an electric current increases the temperature of the material through which it is conducted due to the so-called Joule effect. This effect, which is used daily in domestic and industrial heaters, hair dryers, thermal fuses, etc., occurs because the new electrons injected into the material cannot go to the lower energy states because those are already occupied by the electrons of the material and therefore they must start their journey with relatively high energies. These electrons are called hot carriers. However, as they move through the material, hot carriers lose energy through collisions with other electrons and atoms in the solid. The process by which this lost energy is translated into thermal energy and, therefore, into an increase in temperature, is known as thermalisation of hot carriers.
PhysicsAPS physics

Vorticity-induced anomalous Hall effect in an electron fluid

We develop a hydrodynamic theory for an electron system exhibiting the anomalous Hall effect, and show that an additional anomalous Hall effect is induced by a vorticity generated near boundaries. We calculate the momentum flux and force proportional to the electric field using linear response theory. The hydrodynamic equation is obtained by replacing the local electric field with the electric current, focusing on a scale that is sufficiently larger than the mean-free path. It is demonstrated that there is a coupling between a vorticity of an electric current and a magnetization which generates a pressure from nonuniform vorticity. Taking into account Hall viscosity and relaxation forces, a nonuniform flow near a boundary and an additional Hall force are calculated. The additional anomalous Hall force is opposite to a conventional anomalous Hall force, resulting in a sign reversal in thin systems. An antisymmetric viscosity turns out to arise from the side-jump process due to the anomalous velocity.
ScienceAPS physics

Optically Reconfigurable Spin-Valley Hall Effect of Light in Coupled Nonlinear Ring Resonator Lattice

Scattering immune propagation of light in topological photonic systems may revolutionize the design of integrated photonic circuits for information processing and communications. In optics, various photonic topological circuits have been developed, which were based on classical emulation of either quantum spin Hall effect or quantum valley Hall effect. On the other hand, the combination of both the valley and spin degrees of freedom can lead to a new kind of topological transport phenomenon, dubbed spin-valley Hall effect (SVHE), which can further expand the number of topologically protected edge channels and would be useful for information multiplexing. However, it is challenging to realize SVHE in most known material platforms, due to the requirement of breaking both the (pseudo)fermionic time-reversal (
Sciencearxiv.org

Observation of Phase-Modulated Quantized Spin Waves in Nanowires with Antisymmetric Exchange Interactions

Antisymmetric exchange interactions lead to non-reciprocal spin-wave propagation. As a result, spin waves confined in a nanostructure are not standing waves; they have a time-dependent phase, because counter-propagating waves of the same frequency have different wave lengths. We report on a Brillouin light scattering (BLS) study of confined spin waves in Co/Pt nanowires with strong Dzyaloshinskii Moriya interactions (DMI). Spin-wave quantization in narrow (<200 nm width) wires dramatically reduces the frequency shift between BLS Stokes and anti-Stokes lines associated with the scattering of light incident transverse to the nanowires. In contrast, the BLS frequency shift associated with the scattering of spin waves propagating along the nanowire length is independent of nanowire width. A model that considers phase-modulated confined modes captures this physics and predicts a dramatic reduction in frequency shift of light scattered from higher energy spin waves in narrow wires, which is confirmed by our experiments.
Chemistryarxiv.org

DNA thermal denaturation by polymer field theory approach: effects of the environment

We analyse the effects of the environment (solvent quality, presence of extended structures -- crowded environment) that may impact on the order of the transition between denaturated and bounded DNA states and lead to changes in the scaling laws that govern conformational properties of DNA strands. We show that different environments may shift the transition towards or away from the first order regime. %We find that the effects studied significantly influence the strength of the first order transition. To this end, we re-consider the Poland-Scheraga model and apply a polymer field theory to calculate entropic exponents associated with the denaturated loop distribution. For the $d = 3$ case the corresponding diverging $\varepsilon=4-d$ expansions are evaluated by restoring their convergence via the resummation technique.
Sciencearxiv.org

Anomalous High-Field Magnetotransport in CaFeAsF due to the Quantum Hall Effect

Taichi Terashima, Hishiro T. Hirose, Naoki Kikugawa, Shinya Uji, David Graf, Takao Morinari, Teng Wang, Gang Mu. The discovery of iron-based superconductors caused great excitement, as they were the second high-$T_c$ materials after cuprates. Because of a peculiar topological feature of the electronic band structure, investigators quickly realized that the antiferromagnetic parent phase harbors Dirac fermions. Here we show that the parent phase also exhibits the quantum Hall effect. We determined the longitudinal and Hall conductivities in CaFeAsF up to a magnetic field of 45 T and found that both approach zero above ~40 T. CaFeAsF has Dirac electrons and Schrödinger holes, and our analysis indicates that the Landau-level filling factor $\nu$ = 2 for both at these high field strengths. We therefore argue that the $\nu$ = 0 quantum Hall state emerges under these conditions. Our finding of quantum Hall physics at play in a topologically nontrivial parent phase adds a new dimension to research on iron-based superconductors and also provides a new material variety for the study of the $\nu$ = 0 quantum Hall state.
PhysicsAPS physics

Linear and nonlinear optical responses in Kitaev spin liquids

We theoretically study THz-light-driven high-harmonic generation (HHG) in the spin-liquid states of the Kitaev honeycomb model with a magnetostriction coupling between spin and electric polarization. To compute the HHG spectra, we numerically solve the Lindblad equation, taking account of the dissipation effect. We find that isotropic Kitaev models possess a dynamical symmetry, which is broken by a static electric field, analogous to HHG in electron systems. We show that the HHG spectra exhibit characteristic continua of Majorana fermion excitations, and their broad peaks can be controlled by applying static electric or magnetic fields. In particular, the magnetic-field dependence of the HHG spectra drastically differs from those of usual ordered magnets. These results indicate that an intense THz laser provides a powerful tool to observe dynamic features of quantum spin liquids.
Physicsarxiv.org

Anomalous magnetic noise in imperfect flat bands in the topological magnet Dy2Ti2O7

Anjana M. Samarakoon, S. A. Grigera, D. Alan Tennant, Alexander Kirste, Bastian Klemke, Peter Strehlow, Michael Meissner, Jonathan N. Hallen, Ludovic Jaubert, Claudio Castelnovo, Roderich Moessner. The spin ice compound Dy_2Ti_2O_7 stands out as the first topological magnet in three dimensions, with its tell-tale emergent fractionalized magnetic monopole excitations. Its...
Physicsarxiv.org

Intrinsic suppression of topological thermal Hall effect in an exactly solvable quantum magnet

S. Suetsugu, T. Yokoi, K. Totsuka, T. Ono, I. Tanaka, S. Kasahara, Y. Kasahara, Z. Chengchao, H. Kageyama, Y. Matsuda. In contrast to electron (fermion) systems, topological phases of charge neutral bosons have been poorly understood despite recent extensive research on insulating magnets. The most important unresolved issue is how the inevitable inter-bosonic interactions influence the topological properties. It has been proposed that the quantum magnet SrCu$_2$(BO$_3$)$_2$ with an exact ground state serves as an ideal platform for this investigation, as the system is expected to be a magnetic analogue of a Chern insulator with electrons replaced by bosonic magnetic excitations (triplons). Here, in order to examine topologically protected triplon chiral edge modes in SrCu$_2$(BO$_3$)$_2$, we measured the thermal Hall conductivity $\kappa_{xy}$ with extremely high accuracy. Contrary to the theoretical expectations, no discernible $\kappa_{xy}$ was observed, which is at most $\sim$ 1/20 of the prediction if present. This implies that even relatively weak inter-particle interactions seriously influence the topological transport properties at finite temperatures. These demonstrate that, in contrast to fermionic cases, the picture of non-interacting topological quasi-particles cannot be naively applied to bosonic systems, calling special attention to the interpretation of the topological bosonic excitations reported for various insulating magnets.
PhysicsAPS physics

Spin Hall effect in a spin-1 chiral semimetal

The spin-1 chiral semimetal is a state of quantum matter hosting unconventional chiral fermions that extend beyond the common Dirac and Weyl fermions. B20-type CoSi is a prototypal material that accommodates such an exotic quasiparticle. To date, the spin-transport properties in the spin-1 chiral semimetals have not been thoroughly explored. In this work, we fabricated B20-CoSi thin films on sapphire.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A new empirical formula for α-decay half-life and decay chains of Z=120 isotopes

Experimental $\alpha$-decay half-life, spin, and parity of 398 nuclei in the range 50$\leq$Z$\leq$118 are utilized to propose a new formula (QF) with only 4 coefficients as well as to modify the Tagepera-Nurmia formula with just 3 coefficients (MTNF) by employing nonlinear regressions. These formulas, based on reduced mass ($\mu$) and angular momentum taken away by the $\alpha$-particle, are ascertained very effective for both favoured and unfavoured $\alpha$-decay in addition to their excellent match with all (Z, N) combinations of experimental $\alpha$-decay half-lives. After comparing with similar other empirical formulas of $\alpha$-decay half-life, QF and MTNF formulas are purported with accuracy, minimum uncertainty and deviation, dependency on least number of fitted coefficients together with less sensitivity to the uncertainties of $Q$-values. The QF formula is applied to predict $\alpha$-decay half-lives for 724 favoured and 635 unfavoured transitions having experimentally known $Q$-values. Moreover, these available $Q$-values are also employed to test various theoretical approaches viz. RMF, FRDM, WS4, RCHB, etc. along with machine learning method XGBoost for determining theoretical $Q$-values, incisively. Thereafter, using $Q$-values from the most precise theoretical treatment mentioned above along with the proposed formulas, probable $\alpha$-decay chains for Z$=$120 isotopes are identified.
Physicsarxiv.org

Optical phonon modes assisted thermal conductivity in p-type ZrIrSb Half-Heusler alloy: A combined experimental and computational study

Half Heusler (HH) alloys with 18 valence electron count have attracted significant interest in the area of research related to thermoelectrics. Understanding the novel transport properties exhibited by these systems with semiconducting ground state is an important focus area in this field. Large thermal conductivity shown by most of the HH alloy possesses a major hurdle in improving the figure of merit (ZT). Additionally, understanding the mechanism of thermal conduction in heavy constituents HH alloys is an interesting aspect. Here, we have investigated the high temperature thermoelectric properties of ZrIrSb through experimental studies, phonon dispersion and electronic band structure calculations. ZrIrSb is found to exhibit substantially lower magnitude of resistivity and Seebeck coefficient near room temperature, owing to existence of anti-site disorder between Ir/Sb and vacant sites. Interestingly, in ZrIrSb, lattice thermal conductivity is governed by coupling between the acoustic and low frequency optical phonon modes, which originates due to heavier Ir/Sb atoms. This coupling leads to an enhancement in the Umklapp processes due to the optical phonon excitations near zone boundary, resulting in a lower magnitude of \k{appa}L. Our studies point to the fact that the simultaneous existence of two heavy mass elements within a simple unit cell can substantially decrease the lattice degrees of freedom.
PhysicsAPS physics

Fractional Quantum Hall Effect Energy Gaps: Role of Electron Layer Thickness

The fractional quantum Hall effect stands as a quintessential manifestation of an interacting two-dimensional electron system. One of the fractional quantum Hall effect’s most fundamental characteristics is the energy gap separating the incompressible ground state from its excitations. Yet, despite nearly four decades of investigations, a quantitative agreement between the theoretically calculated and experimentally measured energy gaps is lacking. Here we report a systematic experimental study that incorporates very high-quality two-dimensional electron systems confined to GaAs quantum wells with fixed density and varying well widths. The results demonstrate a clear decrease of the energy gap as the electron layer is made thicker and the short-range component of the Coulomb interaction is weakened. We also provide a quantitative comparison between the measured energy gaps and the available theoretical calculations that takes into account the role of finite layer thickness and Landau level mixing. All the measured energy gaps fall below the calculations, but as the electron layer thickness increases, the results of experiments and calculations come closer. Accounting for the role of disorder in a phenomenological manner, we find better overall agreement between the measured and calculated energy gaps, although some puzzling discrepancies remain.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Mott insulator exhibits a sharp response to electron injection

(Nanowerk News) In a finding that will give theorists plenty to ponder, an all-RIKEN team has observed an unexpected response in an exotic material known as a Mott insulator when they injected electrons into it (Physical Review X, "Doublonlike excitations and their phononic coupling in a Mott charge-density-wave system"). This observation promises to give physicists new insights into such materials, which are closely related to high-temperature superconductors.
Physicsarxiv.org

Interaction effects in a two-dimensional AlSi$_6$P nanosheet: A first-principles study on the electronic, mechanical, thermal, and optical properties

Physical quilities such as electronic, mechanical, thermal, and optical properties of Al and P codoped silicene forming AlSi$_6$P nanosheets are investigated by first-principle calculations within density functional theory. A particular attention of this study is paid to the interaction effect between the Al and P atoms in the buckled silicene structure. We infer that the interaction type is attractive and it leads to an asymmetry in the density of states opening up a band gap. In contrast to BN-codoped silicene, the buckling in the Al-P codoped silicene is not much influenced by the dopants as the bond lengths of Si-P and Al-P are very similar to the Si-Si bond lengths. On the other hand, the longer bond length of Si-Al decreases the stiffness and thus induces fractures at smaller values of applied strain in AlSi$_6$P. The elastic and nonelastic regions of the stress-strain curve of AlSi$_6$P depend on the placement of the Al and P atoms. The finite band gap caused by the Al-P dopant leads to enhancement of the Seebeck coefficient and the figure of merit, and induces a redshift of peaks in the dielectric response, and the optical conductivity. Finally, properties of the real and imaginary parts of the dielectric function, the excitation spectra, the refractive index, and the optical response of AlSi$_6$P are reported.

