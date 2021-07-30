lncRNA SLERT controls phase separation of FC/DFCs to facilitate Pol I transcription
You are currently viewing the editor's summary. The nucleolus is a multilayered, membraneless nuclear condensate in which DNA polymerase I (Pol I)–mediated ribosomal DNA (rDNA) transcription and pre-rRNA processing occur in fibrillar center and dense fibrillar component (FC/DFC) units. How the biophysical properties of the nucleolus are regulated has remained elusive. Wu et al. found that the RNA helicase DDX21 forms a shell coating each FC/DFC unit in the nucleolus (see the Perspective by Yamazaki and Hirose). The authors found that a long noncoding RNA called SLERT facilitates the transition from the open to the closed configuration of the helicase using a chaperonelike mechanism. DDX21 in the closed conformation forms loose clusters that confer the FC/DFC unit sufficient liquidity and space required for Pol I processivity. In addition, DDX21 within the loose clusters cannot approach and wrap rDNA, thus licensing rDNA for transcription.science.sciencemag.org
