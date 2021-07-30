Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Comment on “Nicotinamide mononucleotide increases muscle insulin sensitivity in prediabetic women”

By Charles Brenner
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoshino et al. (Reports, 11 June 2021, p. 1224) have reported that nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) increases muscle insulin sensitivity in prediabetic women. However, the 13 women who received NMN had hepatic lipid content of 6.3 ± 1.2%, whereas the 12 in the placebo group had 14.8 ± 2.0% (P = 0.003). Given that a target of NMN is liver fat clearance, this was not an effectively randomized trial.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin Sensitivity#Nmn
Related
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Rice researchers create an implant for diabetics that produces insulin

Bioengineers at Rice University have leveraged 3D printing and smart biomaterials to create a new implant for Type 1 diabetics that produces insulin. The breakthrough is the result of a three-year partnership between researchers and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Researchers used insulin-producing beta cells made from human stem cells to create an implant able to sense and regulate blood glucose levels by responding with the correct amount of insulin for a given time.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

The real reason fibromyalgia increases pain sensitivity

Imagine being in pain all over your body, feeling crushingly tired and weak, and being so foggy-brained that you can hardly accomplish simple, everyday tasks. Now, imagine feeling like this every day. For years. Imagine being told over and over again that it’s “all in your head.”. Finally, imagine your...
Theater & Dancedoctorslounge.com

Dance Class May Offer Health Benefits in Postmenopausal Women

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A 16-week dance intervention is associated with improvements in lipid profiles, functional fitness, self-image, and self-esteem among postmenopausal women, according to a study published online July 19 in Menopause. Giovana Rampazzo Teixeira, Ph.D., from São Paulo State University in Brazil, and colleagues assessed...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement to Reduce Inflammation, Say Dietitians

If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
gentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
NutritionMedical News Today

Best snacks for people with type 2 diabetes

A tailored diet that includes healthy snacks can help a person with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of symptoms and complications. Eating regular meals with healthy snacks in between. a person with diabetes keep their blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. In this article, we...
Black, ALPosted by
CNN

A Black man feared the vaccine because of the Tuskegee experiment. After Covid-19 devastated his family, he changed his mind

(CNN) — Timothy Moore grew up wary of medical treatments in his hometown of Tuskegee, Alabama. His parents had seen what happened to Black people who participated in the unethical Tuskegee syphilis study, where researchers let syphilis progress in Black men without treating them to justify treatment programs for them between 1932 and 1972.

Comments / 0

Community Policy