Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Plant PIEZO homologs modulate vacuole morphology during tip growth

By Ivan Radin, Ryan A. Richardson, Joshua H. Coomey, Ethan R. Weiner, Carlisle S. Bascom, Ting Li, Magdalena Bezanilla, Elizabeth S. Haswell, ehaswell@wustl.edu
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the editor's summary. Piezo sensors in animal cells are localized in the cell membrane and transduce mechanical signals. The cell membrane of plant cells, unlike that of animal cells, is usually plastered up against a stiff cell wall and does not have much mobility. Much of the cell's volume is accounted for by a large central vacuole, the membrane of which, the tonoplast, is not so mechanically constrained. Radin et al. studied how and where plant cells use Piezo sensors. Plant homologs of the animal mechanosensitive channels are not found in the plasma membrane but rather in the tonoplast. In both moss and the small flowering plant Arabidopsis, mutations in plant Piezo sensors altered vacuolar morphology and growth patterns in tip-growing cells.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Science#Plant Cell#Vacuole#Morphology#Arabidopsis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
IBTimes

COVID-19 Lambda Variant Is More Resistant To Vaccine; A 'Potential Threat' To Humanity: Study

The Lambda variant of the coronavirus, which is now spreading in South America, appears to be more resistant to vaccines than the original strain of the virus, experts said. In a paper posted last Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review, a group of Japanese researchers warned that people may not realize the threat of the Lambda variant, which is currently labeled as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study looks at potent phytocompounds from Himalayan herbs to treat COVID-19

Among all the coronaviruses that can infect humans, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has been recognized as the most infectious. Other coronaviruses that have caused epidemics include the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS-CoV) and the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV). Typically, these viruses infect the respiratory tracts and cause pneumonia-like symptoms.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study examines the host and viral factors that drive SARS-CoV-2 evolution

The plasticity of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome has resulted in the development of several variants of concern (VOCs), largely due to mutations to the spike protein that enhance affinity towards the ACE2 receptor. Constant monitoring for the development of these and other mutations that enhance...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Dark soliton detection using persistent homology

Classifying experimental image data often requires manual identification of qualitative features, which is difficult to automate. Existing automated approaches based on deep convolutional neural networks can achieve accuracy comparable to human classifiers, but require extensive training data and computational resources. Here we show that the emerging framework of topological data analysis can be used to rapidly and reliably identify qualitative features in image data, enabling their classification using easily-interpretable linear models. Specifically, we consider the task of identifying dark solitons using a freely-available dataset of 6257 labelled Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) density images. We use point summaries of the images' topological features -- their persistent entropy and lifetime $p$-norms -- to train logistic regression models. The models attain performance comparable to neural networks using a fraction of the training data, classifying images 30 times faster.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

An enhanced Euler characteristic of sutured instanton homology

For a balanced sutured manifold $(M,\gamma)$, we construct a decomposition of $SHI(M,\gamma)$ with respect to torsions in $H=H_1(M;\mathbb{Z})$, which generalizes the decomposition of $I^\sharp(Y)$ in previous work of the authors. This decomposition can be regarded as a candidate for the counterpart of the torsion spin$^c$ decompositions in $SFH(M,\gamma)$. Based on this decomposition, we define an enhanced Euler characteristic $\chi_{\rm en}(SHI(M,\gamma))\in\mathbb{Z}[H]/\pm H$ and prove that $\chi_{\rm en}(SHI(M,\gamma))=\chi(SFH(M,\gamma))$. This provides a better lower bound on $\dim_\mathbb{C}SHI(M,\gamma)$ than the graded Euler characteristic $\chi_{\rm gr}(SHI(M,\gamma))$. As applications, we prove instanton knot homology detects unknots in instanton L-spaces and show that the conjecture $KHI(Y,K)\cong \widehat{HFK}(Y,K)$ holds for all $(1,1)$-L-space knots and constrained knots in lens spaces, which include all torus knots and many hyperbolic knots in lens spaces.
ScienceNature.com

Insulating proteins drop by drop

Liquid–liquid phase separation, yielding membraneless organelles, allows for the sequestration and functional insulation of cellular proteins. A modularly built, synthetic membraneless organelle platform enables efficient control over endogenous cellular activities by knockdown of protein function or controlled protein release. Intracellular compartments or organelles play an essential role in separating and...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mass spectrometry used to develop N-glycosylation profiles for SARS-CoV-2 D614G

The global outbreak of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has resulted in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. To date, this pandemic has claimed more than 4 million lives worldwide and infected over 194 million. Scientists around the world are conducting extensive research to understand the characteristic features of this virus and its modes of infection.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The effect of the morphological quenching mechanism on star formation activity at 0.5

Several mechanisms for the transformation of blue star-forming to red quiescent galaxies have been proposed, and the green valley (GV) galaxies amid them are widely accepted in a transitional phase. Thus, comparing the morphological and environmental differences of the GV galaxies with early-type disks (ETDs; bulge dominated and having a disk) and late-type disks (LTDs; disk dominated) is suitable for distinguishing the corresponding quenching mechanisms. A large population of massive ($M_* \geqslant 10^{10}M_\odot$) GV galaxies at $0.5 \leqslant z \leqslant 1.5$ in 3D-HST/CANDELS is selected using extinction-corrected $(U-V)_{\rm rest}$ color. After eliminating any possible active galactic nucleus candidates and considering the "mass-matching", we finally construct two comparable samples of GV galaxies with either 319 ETD or 319 LTD galaxies. Compared to the LTD galaxies, it is found that the ETD galaxies possess higher concentration index and lower specific star formation rate, whereas the environments surrounding them are not different. This may suggest that the morphological quenching may dominate the star formation activity of massive GV galaxies rather than the environmental quenching. To quantify the correlation between the galaxy morphology and the star formation activity, we define a dimensionless morphology quenching efficiency $Q_{\rm mor}$ and find that $Q_{\rm mor}$ is not sensitive to the stellar mass and redshift. When the difference between the average star formation rate of ETD and LTD galaxies is about 0.7 $M_\odot \rm \;yr^{-1}$, the probability of $Q_{\rm mor}\gtrsim 0.2$ is higher than 90\%, which implies that the degree of morphological quenching in GV galaxies might be described by $Q_{\rm mor}\gtrsim 0.2$.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The decomposition of the higher-order homology embedding constructed from the $k$-Laplacian

The null space of the $k$-th order Laplacian $\mathbf{\mathcal L}_k$, known as the {\em $k$-th homology vector space}, encodes the non-trivial topology of a manifold or a network. Understanding the structure of the homology embedding can thus disclose geometric or topological information from the data. The study of the null space embedding of the graph Laplacian $\mathbf{\mathcal L}_0$ has spurred new research and applications, such as spectral clustering algorithms with theoretical guarantees and estimators of the Stochastic Block Model. In this work, we investigate the geometry of the $k$-th homology embedding and focus on cases reminiscent of spectral clustering. Namely, we analyze the {\em connected sum} of manifolds as a perturbation to the direct sum of their homology embeddings. We propose an algorithm to factorize the homology embedding into subspaces corresponding to a manifold's simplest topological components. The proposed framework is applied to the {\em shortest homologous loop detection} problem, a problem known to be NP-hard in general. Our spectral loop detection algorithm scales better than existing methods and is effective on diverse data such as point clouds and images.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Highly potent, stable nanobodies stop SARS-CoV-2

Göttingen researchers have developed mini-antibodies that efficiently block the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and its dangerous new variants. These so-called nanobodies bind and neutralize the virus up to 1,000 times better than previously developed mini-antibodies. In addition, the scientists optimized their mini-antibodies for stability and resistance to extreme heat. This unique combination makes them promising agents to treat COVID-19. Since nanobodies can be produced at low costs in large quantities, they could meet the global demand for COVID-19 therapeutics. The new nanobodies are currently in preparation for clinical trials.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Compression for 2-Parameter Persistent Homology

Compression aims to reduce the size of an input, while maintaining its relevant properties. For multi-parameter persistent homology, compression is a necessary step in any computational pipeline, since standard constructions lead to large inputs, and computational tasks in this area tend to be expensive. We propose two compression methods for chain complexes of free 2-parameter persistence modules. The first method extends the multi-chunk algorithm for one-parameter persistent homology, returning the smallest chain complex among all the ones quasi-isomorphic to the input. The second method produces minimal presentations of the homology of the input; it is based on an algorithm of Lesnick and Wright, but incorporates several improvements that lead to dramatic performance gains. The two methods are complementary, and can be combined to compute minimal presentations for complexes with millions of generators in a few seconds. The methods have been implemented, and the software is publicly available. We report on experimental evaluations, which demonstrate substantial improvements in performance compared to previously available compression strategies.
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

Gene therapy sparks foveal morphologic changes in LCA

As soon as 2 weeks after treatment, changes occur to foveal layer. Treatment with voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (Luxturna, Spark Therapeutics) resulted in a short-term change in the foveal morphology in a 15-year-old girl with visual impairment, according to Friederike C. Kortuem, MD, MSc, from the Eye Clinic Tübingen, Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers are first in the world to watch plants 'drink' water in real-time

The inability to monitor water uptake inside roots—without damaging the specimen—has been a key stumbling block for researchers seeking to understand the motion of fluids in living plant cells and tissues. Study lead, Dr. Kevin Webb from the Optics and Photonics Research Group, explains, "To observe water uptake in living...
Nature.com

Bone morphological feature extraction for customized bone plate design

Fractures are difficult to treat because of individual differences in bone morphology and fracture types. Compared to serialized bone plates, the use of customized plates significantly improves the fracture healing process. However, designing custom plates often requires the extraction of skeletal morphology, which is a complex and time-consuming procedure. This study proposes a method for extracting bone morphological features to facilitate customized plate designs. The customized plate design involves three major steps: extracting the morphological features of the bone, representing the undersurface features of the plate, and constructing the customized plate. Among these steps, constructing the undersurface feature involves integrating a group of bone features with different anatomical morphologies into a semantic feature parameter set of the plate feature. The undersurface feature encapsulates the plate and bone features into a highly cohesive generic feature and then establishes an internal correlation between the plate and bone features. Using the femoral plate as an example, we further examined the validity and feasibility of the proposed method. The experimental results demonstrate that the proposed method improves the convenience of redesign through the intuitive editing of semantic parameters. In addition, the proposed method significantly improves the design efficiency and reduces the required design time.
WildlifeNature.com

Multiple paths to morphological diversification during the origin of amniotes

Early terrestrial vertebrates (amniotes) provide a classic example of diversification following adaptive zone invasion. The initial terrestrialization of vertebrates was closely followed by dietary diversification, as evidenced by a proliferation of craniomandibular and dental adaptations. However, morphological evolution of early amniotes has received limited study, in analyses with restricted taxonomic scope, leaving substantial questions about the dynamics of this important terrestrial radiation. We use novel analyses of discrete characters to quantify variation in evolutionary rates and constraints during diversification of the amniote feeding apparatus. We find evidence for an early burst, comprising high rates of anatomical change that decelerated through time, giving way to a background of saturated morphological evolution. Subsequent expansions of phenotypic diversity were not associated with increased evolutionary rates. Instead, variation in the mode of evolution became important, with groups representing independent origins of herbivory evolving distinctive, group-specific morphologies and thereby exploring novel character-state spaces. Our findings indicate the importance of plant–animal interactions in structuring the earliest radiation of amniotes and demonstrate the importance of variation in modes of phenotypic divergence during a major evolutionary radiation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy