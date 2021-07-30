Power generation and thermoelectric cooling enabled by momentum and energy multiband alignments
Thermoelectric materials can convert heat into electricity or be used as the basis of cooling devices. Qin et al. found that doping a tin selenide thermoelectric material with lead and sodium improved the room temperature thermoelectric properties, an effect created by manipulation of the electronic bands. The authors showed that the material could be used not only for power generation but also cooling. If optimal contact materials are identified, then this approach may be attractive for future applications.
