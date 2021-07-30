Cancel
Science

Drug-induced phospholipidosis confounds drug repurposing for SARS-CoV-2

By Tia A. Tummino, Veronica V. Rezelj, Benoit Fischer, Audrey Fischer, Matthew J. O’Meara, Blandine Monel, Thomas Vallet, Kris M. White, Ziyang Zhang, Assaf Alon, Heiko Schadt, Henry R. O’Donnell, Jiankun Lyu, Romel Rosales, Briana L. McGovern, Raveen Rathnasinghe, Sonia Jangra, Michael Schotsaert, Jean-René Galarneau, Nevan J. Krogan, Laszlo Urban, Kevan M. Shokat, Andrew C. Kruse, Adolfo García-Sastre, Olivier Schwartz, Francesca Moretti, bshoichet@gmail.com, francois.pognan@novartis.com, marco.vignuzzi@pasteur.fr, francesca.moretti@novartis.com, Marco Vignuzzi, Francois Pognan, Brian K. Shoichet
Science Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience, abi4708, this issue p. 541; see also abj9488, p. 488. Repurposing drugs as treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has drawn much attention. Beginning with sigma receptor ligands and expanding to other drugs from screening in the field, we became concerned that phospholipidosis was a shared mechanism underlying the antiviral activity of many repurposed drugs. For all of the 23 cationic amphiphilic drugs we tested, including hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, amiodarone, and four others already in clinical trials, phospholipidosis was monotonically correlated with antiviral efficacy. Conversely, drugs active against the same targets that did not induce phospholipidosis were not antiviral. Phospholipidosis depends on the physicochemical properties of drugs and does not reflect specific target-based activities—rather, it may be considered a toxic confound in early drug discovery. Early detection of phospholipidosis could eliminate these artifacts, enabling a focus on molecules with therapeutic potential.

gentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Posted by
Daily Mirror

Alarming lung X-rays show stark difference Covid vaccines really make

A US doctor has shared scans of Covid-infected lungs and those not affected by the virus to show the stark contrast between the two. Dr Ghassan Kamel, director of the Medical ICU at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in Missouri, has been treating thousands of people stricken by the virus since it exploded in March last year, reported KSDK.
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

200 repurposed drugs offer hope for preventing, treating COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — If, as the CDC says, “the war has changed,” then the world is going to need new weapons in the fight against COVID-19. In a twist however, a new study finds there may already be powerful treatments that can beat COVID-19 in existence. Researchers from the University of Cambridge say repurposing dozens, if not hundreds, of drugs may uncover an unlikely cure for coronavirus.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Streptococcus pneumoniae modulates host immunity to SARS-CoV-2

Scientists from the UK and US have recently investigated immunological consequences of secondary Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) infection in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. The study reveals that S. pneumoniae, which is a Gram-positive bacterium responsible for pneumonia, may modulate the host immune system to facilitate the immune escape of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Risk of venous thrombosis is higher in SARS-CoV-2 infection than vaccination

A population-based study conducted in Spain has revealed that both adenovirus vector-based and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines are associated with an increased risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and thrombocytopenia (TCP). Moreover, the authors of this study highlight that the risk is relatively higher in men than women. The study is currently available on the medRxiv* preprint server.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Patents Prove SARS-CoV-2 Is A Manufactured Virus

In a January 2021 lecture, Jonathan Latham, Ph.D., introduced the term “the pandemic virus industrial complex,” to describe the academic, military and commercial complexes that are driving the pandemic agenda and obscuring facts that indicate SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade virus. In the video above, David E. Martin, Ph.D., introduces shocking...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Johnson and Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine has another problematic rare side effect

The Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 adenovirus vector vaccine has encountered another problem with rare side effects, specifically Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare, neurological, paralysing, autoimmune disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its label for the vaccine to reflect the possibility of increased risk for this rare side effect within 42 days following vaccination.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies May Persist Nine Months After Infection

MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Antibody levels appear to remain positive for up to nine months after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, according to a study published online July 19 in Nature Communications. Ilaria Dorigatti, Ph.D., from Imperial College London, and colleagues conducted two mass swab...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Detected in Mother's Milk Post-Vaccination

J Hum Lact. 2021 Jul 23:8903344211030168. doi: 10.1177/08903344211030168. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has infected over 127 million people worldwide, with almost 2.8 million deaths at the time of writing. Since no lactating individuals were included in initial trials of vaccine safety and efficacy, research on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in lactating women and the potential transmission of passive immunity to the infant through mother’s milk is needed to guide patients, clinicians, and policy makers on whether to recommend immunization during the worldwide effort to curb the spread of this virus.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Expression of SARS-CoV-2 receptor “ACE2” in human pancreatic beta cells: to be or not to be!

Islets. 2021 Jul 24:1-9. doi: 10.1080/19382014.2021.1954458. Online ahead of print. The current COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to spread across the globe, is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2). Soon after the pandemic emerged in China, it became clear that the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) serves as the primary cell surface receptor for SARS-Cov-2. Subsequent work has shown that diabetes and hyperglycemia are major risk factors for morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 patients. However, data on the pattern of expression of ACE2 on human pancreatic β cells remain contradictory. Additionally, there is no consensus on whether the virus can directly infect and damage pancreatic islets and hence exacerbate diabetes. In this mini-review, we highlight the role of ACE2 receptor and summarize the current state of knowledge regarding its expression/co-localization in human pancreatic endocrine cells. We also discuss recent data on the permissiveness of human pancreatic β cells to SARS-Cov-2 infection.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study examines the host and viral factors that drive SARS-CoV-2 evolution

The plasticity of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome has resulted in the development of several variants of concern (VOCs), largely due to mutations to the spike protein that enhance affinity towards the ACE2 receptor. Constant monitoring for the development of these and other mutations that enhance...
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

Existing drug is shown to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus

A new University of Chicago study has found that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. The drug, which has undergone several clinical trials for human conditions but has not yet received approval to treat humans, inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human cell cultures and in a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

SMART breakthrough in detection of SARS-CoV-2 variant in wastewater

Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, alongside collaborators from Biobot Analytics, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have successfully developed an innovative, open-source molecular detection method that is able to detect and quantify the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) variant of SARS-CoV-2. The breakthrough paves the way for rapid, inexpensive surveillance of other SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Ribavirin Aerosol in the Treatment of SARS-CoV-2: A Case Series

Infect Dis Ther. 2021 Jul 23. doi: 10.1007/s40121-021-00493-9. Online ahead of print. Ribavirin is an inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor with demonstrated activity against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Five hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (confirmed by positive tests for SARS-CoV-2) received treatment with ribavirin for inhalation solution (ribavirin aerosol) as part of a compassionate use program. Patients included four men and one woman, with an age range of 29-72 years. Patients were managed according to international and Italian treatment guidelines for COVID-19. In addition, therapy with ribavirin aerosol 100 mg/mL was administered for 30 min twice daily for 6 days (i.e., 12 doses) in all patients. In order to address concerns about a possible increase in viral dispersal with the use of a nebulizer, healthcare providers remained outside the patient room during ribavirin aerosol administration. Pretreatment chest computed tomography (CT) scans showed pseudonodular areas of parenchymal thickening in the upper right lobe with associated ground glass opacities, multiple areas of parenchymal consolidation in both lower lobes with associated ground glass opacities, bilateral parenchymal thickening and multiple associated ground glass areas, or focal ground glass areas in the upper lobes bilaterally, which were almost completely resolved (three patients) or moderately cleared (one patient) on imaging at the end of ribavirin treatment. For a fifth patient, CT scans showed a stable pulmonary picture at the end of ribavirin treatment. No adverse reactions to ribavirin treatment were observed in any of the five patients. All patients recovered fully, and nasopharyngeal swabs obtained after hospital discharge tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Ribavirin aerosol appears to be efficacious in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. A controlled trial of ribavirin aerosol is ongoing and will provide additional data across a broader patient population.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientist explore conserved RNA elements as potential targets for anti-SARS-CoV-2 drugs

As the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogen behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread, developing effective drugs to combat the viral spread is crucial. Researchers at Goethe University and their collaborators in the international COVID-19-NMR consortium have found that certain regions in the SARS-CoV-2...
PharmaceuticalsScience Daily

Advantages of intranasal vaccination against SARS-CoV-2

There are many reasons that an intranasal vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus would be helpful in the fight against COVID-19 infections, University of Alabama at Birmingham immunologists Fran Lund, Ph.D., and Troy Randall, Ph.D., write in a viewpoint article in the journal Science. That route of vaccination gives two additional...
ScienceMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 attacks immune system

SARS-CoV-2 still poses major challenges to mankind. The frequent emergence of mutant forms makes the threat posed by the virus difficult to predict. The SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617 circulated in India and gave rise to the Delta variant, B.1.617.2, which is now becoming dominant in many countries. Infection researchers from the German Primate Center (DPZ) – Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen have investigated the B.1.617 variant in detail. In cell culture studies, they found that this variant can infect certain lung and intestinal cell lines more efficiently than the original virus. The researchers also demonstrated that B.1.617 is less sensitive to inhibition by antibodies present in the blood of convalescent or vaccinated individuals and resistant to a therapeutic antibody used for COVID-19 treatment. These properties may enable B.1.617 and its subtypes to rapidly spread in the human population, thereby increasing the risk of incompletely vaccinated individuals and individuals with declining immune protection to become infected (Cell Reports).

