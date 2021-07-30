Cancel
Environment

Smoky Air or Humidity?

When temperatures are slightly cooler with lower dewpoints, we typically have northerly winds — which drags smoke southward form southern Canada. When we have no smoke, we usually have southerly winds that bring in humid air, then storms, which then is followed by cooler air and smoke. This pattern unfortunately looks to continue through the weekend into next week. Dewpoints today will slightly increase, which will bring a chance for a few popcorn showers and thunderstorms.

Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Smoky, hazy skies: What does that mean for the air quality?

In the last few weeks, you might have noticed the haze and smoke in the air. According to Kelsy Angle, a Meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Springfield states; the smoke and haziness in the sky are from the wildfire and forest fires that are occurring in the western United States and portions of southwestern Canada.
Birmingham, ALCBS42.com

Less humid air returns for a few days giving us a rare August treat

A trough of low pressure remains over the eastern Alabama and western Georgia today. The cold front is now along the northern Gulf Coast. This puts Birmingham in the drier side of the front, so we will see some less humid air return today. It will still be hazy thanks to the smoke of the western wildfires moving over us. Expect it to be partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

