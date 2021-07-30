Smoky Air or Humidity?
When temperatures are slightly cooler with lower dewpoints, we typically have northerly winds — which drags smoke southward form southern Canada. When we have no smoke, we usually have southerly winds that bring in humid air, then storms, which then is followed by cooler air and smoke. This pattern unfortunately looks to continue through the weekend into next week. Dewpoints today will slightly increase, which will bring a chance for a few popcorn showers and thunderstorms.www.pinejournal.com
