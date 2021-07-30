Cancel
NBA

Hornets Select James Bouknight 11th Overall

By Zach Aldridge
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced that the team has selected James Bouknight with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. A 6-5 guard out of Connecticut, Bouknight averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per game in 15 games during the 2020-21 season. For his performance last season, Bouknight was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team as well as NABC District I Player of the Year.

