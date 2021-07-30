MUNICIPAL COURT
LISBON –An Oct. 4 pre-trial has been set in Municipal Court for Luis Moreno, 35, New Cumberland, W. Va., charged with OVI first offense. An Aug. 9 pre-trial has been set for Deanna D. Moschella, East Third Street, Salem, charged with OVI first offense, expired license, failure to stop after an accident and traffic control devices. Moschella allegedly ran a stop light, striking a van before fleeing the scene. She was found by police and transported to the county jail.www.salemnews.net
Comments / 0