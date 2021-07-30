Flood Warning issued for Bartholomew, Decatur, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 01:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bartholomew; Decatur; Shelby The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Bartholomew County in central Indiana Southwestern Decatur County in central Indiana Southern Shelby County in central Indiana * Until 715 AM EDT Friday. * At 113 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding of streams and roads continuing in the warned area from thunderstorms Thursday evening. Minor flooding along Haw Creek was occurring near Hope. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hope, Flat Rock, Milford, Westport, Geneva, Hartsville, Burney, Newbern, Grammer and Letts.