Commentary: Erich J. Prince - Ignore the empty 'working people' rhetoric

In his July 14 op-ed, “Don’t toss around ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist,’ ” Mitch Daniels had it wrong. “Fascism” as a generic term is not restricted to Mussolini’s version, much less Nazism. Merriam-Webster defines it as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” Other examples of fascism occurred in Japan (1931-1945), Austria (1933-1945), Brazil (1932-1938), the Republic of China (1941-1945), Croatia (1941-1945) and France (1940-1944), among others. In the United States, there were many (Jack London and Sinclair Lewis among them) who during the early 20th century warned that it could happen here, too, in a particularly American form.