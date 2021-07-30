Cancel
Special education cut-off extended

By Rochelle Eiselt
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. J.B. Pritzker has signed two pieces of legislation that will allow special education students to continue attending school through the end of the academic year in which they turn 22. House Bill 40 and House Bill 2748 also allow special needs students who recently turned 22 and were impacted...

